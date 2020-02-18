‘He’s going to pardon everyone Mueller indicted’: Trump sets off alarms with out-of-the-blue ‘pardon spree’

President Donald Trump issued pardons or commuted sentences for 11 people — including “junk bond king” Michael Milken and a former contestant on his “Apprentice” reality TV show.

The president commuted the sentence for disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoned former San Francisco 49ers own Edward DeBartolo Jr. and former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

WH just announced a list of 11 people pardoned/sentences commuted by President Trump:

-Edward DeBartolo, Jr.

-Bernie Kerik

-Mike Milken

-Paul Pogue

-Ariel Friedler

-David Safavian

-Angela Stanton

-Rod Blagojevich

-Tynice Nichole Hall

-Crystal Munoz

-Judith Negron — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 18, 2020

The timing and the volume of the actions raised eyebrows and left many wondering whether Trump was setting the stage to pardon his former associates caught up in the Russia investigation.

Most presidents go on a pardon spree their last days in office. This seems like odd timing. — Leslieanne Warlick (@LsfarmLw) February 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Commutation for Blagojevich. Pardon for Mike Milken. Pardon for Eddie DeBartolo. When Roger Stone, Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort get pardons, don't be surprised. Don't be surprised in the slightest. This is a crime-spree presidency. https://t.co/YD0kDcTH4q — Pejman Yousefzadeh پژمان یوسف زاده (@Yousefzadeh) February 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is going a spree today granting pardons. He’s sending a message. And that message is, “Convict Roger Stone…and he’s getting pardoned.” — Tam Tam (@TammyLWalser1) February 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is next on the Trump pardon spree? Does he think if the pardons a whole bunch of people, he can slip a few by us? Manafort, Roger Stone (if and when he is ever sentenced), Papadopoulos…who do you think? — Shellital (@shellital) February 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So Trump is on another pardon spree. Re-upping this piece on what the crimes and people Trump pardons tell us about his psyche https://t.co/SoZhHfx86f — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 18, 2020

Trump is going on a pardon spree for people convicted of corruption so great job GOP he sure learned his lesson — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) February 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The beauty of this pardon spree is that nobody is off limits. Martin Shkreli? Squeaky Fromme? OJ? The Fyre Festival guys? Bernie Madoff? Gary Ridgway? Who wouldn't take a shot on sending some cousin to Fox News and begging Trump for a pardon? — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) February 18, 2020

In a spree of favoritism, Trump eases the penalty for people who…are a lot like him. https://t.co/fNgAjEnPPo — Impeach the motherfucker again (@BullwinkleFan) February 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump going on a pardon spree of corrupt people really sending a super strong signal that if you're rich and corrupt, he's got your back. — Grad School Imposter (@darinself) February 18, 2020

I'd bet good money that this pardon spree is intended to test the water and blunt the outrage for pardons of Stone and Flynn in the near future — Owen Barcala (@obarcala) February 18, 2020

It is too make Trump's pardon of Stone look less corrupt. People see through the trick, but this is just the beginning of Trump's latest crime spree as a big f'ing warning to everyone that he is in control of the country. Trump is a POS. https://t.co/jBNFEpqv1a — SEER METATRON (@JBTRUTHSEEKER) February 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Does today’s pardon spree mean he’s going to resign tomorrow? — Eric Morse (@elmorse) February 18, 2020