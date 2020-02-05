‘He’s lying!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes media for repeating Trump’s lies about the economy
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough roasted his media colleagues for peddling President Donald Trump’s “damnable lie” about the economy.
The president boasted that the U.S. economy was “the best it has ever been” and promised to protect health care coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions, but the “Morning Joe” host said those lies were easily busted with a quick Google search.
“I wanted to do a little fact checking myself, and I put it through the ‘Morning Joe’ supercomputer — the size of a city block, I tell you,” Scarborough said. “The president saying that he’s going to protect pre-existing conditions. My supercomputer, it spit back out the fact this is a damnable lie. Republicans have been feverishly working to kill the pre-existing conditions protection that would be afforded to people like my son with Type 1 diabetes.”
“Two other things,” he continued. “First, the economy is the best that it’s ever been. This is particularly maddening not because the president saying it and lying about it, and not because Republicans in Congress are repeating that lie, but because the media — and I’ve been complaining about this for a couple years now — the media parrots the president.”
Economic growth was higher under Jimmy Carter’s presidency, even during the so-called “malaise” year in 1979 — and Scarborough said the economy isn’t working for most Americans.
“That is a Trump slump that is weak, that is anemic, and I know that everybody on Wall Street, they are all loving it,” he said. “The rich are getting really, really rich, but 2.3 percent growth is pathetic. Under Kennedy it was 5.7 percent, under Johnson, 5.1 percent. Under Jimmy Carter, who Donald Trump has trashed before, 3.2 percent. Under Bill Clinton, 3.8 percent, and the Trump slump throughout the three years, the Trump slump puts it at 2.5 percent, and last year after all of those tax cuts for multi-national corporations and the very richest Americans in the land, the economy only grew last year by 2.3 percent.”
“It’s hard to sort through all the lies from last night,” Scarborough continued. “I know a lot of people say, well, you have to admit it was a great — great themes. Yes, great themes if you’re cool with the person speaking lying all the time, but Donald Trump saying if we hadn’t reversed the failed policies of the past administration, oh, we would never have this great economy. We are in the middle of an 11-year Obama economic recovery and all the lines are going like this, whether it’s job growth, whether it’s GDP — it’s ridiculous.”
“Let’s pick apart the lies that the president said last night to his supporters,” Scarborough concluded, “because it makes me sad that he lies this way to people who support him and makes me sad that they are like, well, he is the president so he must be telling the truth, but he’s not. He’s lying.”
100 years ago, Congress threw out results of the census
The 2020 Census hasn’t even started – but it has already kicked off spirited fights.
A Supreme Court case, decided last year, blocked a Trump administration proposal to ask every respondent if they were a citizen.
Meanwhile, there are three pending federal court suits in which plaintiffs for civil rights groups and one city claim that the administration has not done sufficient planning or provided enough funding for Census 2020.
Inviting rival to speech, Trump vows to ‘smash’ Venezuela’s Maduro
US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to "smash" the rule of Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro as he welcomed his rival to his annual address before Congress.
In an extraordinarily direct sign of support, Trump invited Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido -- considered interim president by some 60 countries -- to watch his State of the Union address from the guests' gallery above.
"Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people," Trump said.
"But Maduro's grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken," he said.
Calling Guaido the "legitimate president of Venezuela," Trump said the 36-year-old engineer-turned-politician was "a man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans."
Breaking Banner
‘Fed by lies!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe blasts everyone praising Trump’s ‘preposterous’ SOTU address
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough found this year's State of the Union address impossible to judge as a speech, because it was "fed by lies."
The "Morning Joe" host then ripped into the media for spreading Trump's lies about the economy, and he blasted Republicans for cheering them during the congressional address.
"There were some people last night who were saying that, 'Well, you know, Donald Trump, this is -- whether you like him or not, this was a really great speech for him,'" Scarborough said. "I mean, that's like me giving a speech this morning to Red Sox nation saying, not only did we keep Mookie Betts, but we got Manny Machado, he will be coming in a couple months, and Aaron Judge has decided to be a Red Sox and the Yankees aren't going to be playing."