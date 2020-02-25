Quantcast
Connect with us

Hours after Trump claims coronavirus vaccine ‘very close’ US officials say it’s at least a year away

Published

2 hours ago

on

U.S. officials on Tuesday said that a vaccine for the coronavirus is at least a year away after President Donald Trump said it would be ready soon.

At a event in New Delhi, Trump said that he had asked Congress for $2.5 billion to fight the coronavirus and to find a vaccine.

“Now they have studied it, they know very much. In fact, we are very close to a vaccine,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also predicted that the virus is “a problem that’s going to go away.”

But just hours later, U.S. officials reportedly told senators that a vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to develop.

“The vaccine for the coronavirus is moving more rapidly than any vaccine we have already tried to approve – but it will take a year or 18 months,” Sen. Lamar Alexander told CNN’s Manu Raju. “The way to stop [an outbreak] is quarantine and monitoring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Untreatable and incurable’: Psychiatrist says Trump’s Harvey Weinstein rant was ‘a symptom’ of dementia

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

John Talmadge, a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, believes that President Donald Trump's lengthy, disjointed rant about convicted rapist and former film mogul Harvey Weinstein was a sign of dementia.

After posting a video of Trump talking about Weinstein, in which the president went off on tangents about his 2016 election win and Weinstein's donations to prominent Democrats, Talmadge argued that this was yet another sign of the president's deteriorating mental condition.

"This was not Trump giving an answer to a question; this was a symptom," he said. "The condition is untreatable and uncurable. Alzheimer's dementia destroy (sic) the life of Fred Trump, and dementia tends to run in families."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s attack on Sotomayor and Ginsburg backfires as people point out conservative justices’ conflicts of interest

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

This Monday, President Trump attacked liberal Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ruth Bader and demanded that they recuse themselves from any cases that involve him.

“‘Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump,’” Trump tweeted while citing Laura Ingraham of Fox News. “This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker’. Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

If Bloomberg is so rich, why does he steal workers’ wages?

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

Michael Bloomberg has been pummeled over the treatment of women at his media and data company. Yet that is not the only blemish on the employment record of Bloomberg L.P. The company also has a serious problem with wage theft.

Violation Tracker lists a total of $70 million in penalties paid by Bloomberg for wage and hour violations, putting it in 32nd place among large corporations. Yet many of the companies higher on the list – such as Walmart, FedEx, and United Parcel Service – employ far more people than the roughly 20,000 at Bloomberg.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image