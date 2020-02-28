House Dems demand Trump-Barr communications on Roger Stone sentencing

The House Judiciary Committee ordered Attorney General William Barr to turn over any communications from President Donald Trump regarding the sentencing of Roger Stone.

Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) asked Barr to turn over any messages showing “improper political interference” in the sentencing, after four prosecutors quit the case when their recommendations were overruled by the Justice Department, reported The Daily Beast.

Nadler also asked Barr to make 15 current and former officials available for interviews, including career prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathan Kravis and Michael Marando — who each quit the Stone case after the Justice Department pushed for a shorter term than they had recommended.

After they had recommended seven to nine years in prison for Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and intimidating a witness, Trump tweeted out a furious complaint about the case.

Barr is scheduled to testify March 31 before the Judiciary Committee, but Nadler asked him to respond by March 13.