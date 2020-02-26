Quantcast
Connect with us

How the coronavirus has infected Trump’s presidency — and is spreading throughout the global economy

Published

1 min ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Dana Kennedy
Dana Kennedy

Nobody saw this coming. Turns out it may not be Bernie, Mike, Joe, Liz, Pete—or even Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff—who bring down Donald Trump.

While it’s still early, there are indications that the coronavirus is the pandemic that could torpedo, among other things, the booming economy Trump has always taken credit for and assumed would sweep him back into office in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 2000 points Monday and Tuesday on coronavirus-fueled. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control warned Americans that they should “work with us to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad” and outlined how schools and businesses should prepare if the virus spreads. San Francisco announced a state of emergency Tuesday.

Borders Closed

Stocks plunged overseas as well and Europe remained on alert for possible border closures, especially between France and Italy.

Trump wrote on Twitter, however, that there was nothing to worry about: The virus, he said, “is very much under control in the USA. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

Trump’s National Security Director Larry Kudlow echoed Trump’s good cheer when he told CNBC Tuesday that the U.S. has “contained the virus.”

“I won’t say [it’s] airtight,” he said, “but it’s pretty close to airtight…. There will be some stumbles. We’re looking at numbers, it’s a little iffy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Human Tragedy’

Kudlow called COVID19 a “human tragedy’ but pointedly said it was not likely to be an “economic tragedy.”

More than 80,000 people have been infected and at least 2,700 have died as a result of the virus around the world. If the CDC is right and COVID19 hits the U.S. with any severity, the fallout will likely point up Trump’s decision in 2018 to essentially disband the government’s pandemic response team just when many experts were saying the U.S. was not prepared for a pandemic or bioterrorism attack.

The nation’s top official for global health, Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer, left the administration suddenly in May 2018, just one month after billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates met with Trump and warned him there needed to be more U.S. funding into therapeutics and vaccines because of the risk of bioweapons and disease outbreaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s favorite Congressional Medal of Freedom recipient did all he could to back the president this week.

Limbaugh’s Take

“It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump,” Rush Limbaugh said Monday. “Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. … Yeah, I’m dead right on this. The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If only. New cases of COVID19 are being reported in Iran, South Korea, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and the Canary Islands off Spain. China and at least 100 million of its people remain virtually in lockdown. Surgical masks (which may or may not help) are barely being kept in stock at pharmacies in France. New “premium,” Darth Vader-like facial masks are being advertised all over social media but once you drop $29 a piece on them, you learn they won’t come for two to six weeks.

Much of Twitter wasn’t on board with the Trump Administration’s insistence that all was well.  Some were trying to find a silver lining in what could be a terrifying unknown.

If #COVID19 causes Don Trump to lose in November,” read one tweet, “that would be the first known case of a disease conquering a disease.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Democrats can make Trump’s race-baiting blow up in his face in the 2020 election

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Writing for The New York Times on Wednesday, columnist Thomas Edsall broke down how President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric galvanizes conservative white voters — and what evidence shows is the best way Democrats can neuter it.

"A forthcoming paper by Desmond King and Rogers M. Smith, political scientists at Oxford and the University of Pennsylvania, 'White Protectionism in America,' makes a strong case that Trump, unlike his Republican predecessors in the White House, has gone far beyond rhetoric and token gestures to substantively address the concerns of his anti-immigrant and socially conservative supporters," wrote Edsall.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration kills endangered species — and there’s a $2.3 million Bill Barr connection, too

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Trump’s Fish and Wildlife Service has pushed an endangered freshwater mussel closer to extinction in its efforts to placate an energy company where Attorney General Bill Barr was once on the board.

Dominion Energy and Duke Energy want to route the proposed 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline through Hackers Creek in West Virginia, the site of the endangered clubshell mussel. Trump’s Fish and Wildlife Service authorized trying to rescue mussels which could be smothered by sediment from pipeline construction instead of rerouting the pipeline. Sixty-nine mussels were collected from the creek to be taken to the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery, and most of them died.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ticking time bomb: Coronavirus pandemic could strike at the heart of America’s health care crisis

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

As fears continue to mount over a potential widespread outbreak of the coronavirus here in the U.S., a special fear is mounting for those who lack health insurance. Speaking to the Daily Beast, 30-year-old restaurant manager Terryl Banta said having no health insurance makes the a potential virus outbreak extra nightmarish.

“If I actually had to go the doctor, it would absolutely drain my savings and change everything," Banta said. "I wouldn’t be able to get married this fall, wouldn’t be able to contribute to a down payment on a house, and I’d probably have to sell my car and cash out my 401k from a previous job.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image