‘I cannot do my job’: Bill Barr complains about Trump’s tweeting and the ‘constant background commentary that undercuts me’

Attorney General Bill Barr lashed out people who second-guess his decisions on Thursday.

Barr, who has been urged to resign from the Department of Justice for interfering in the sentencing of Donald Trump accomplice Roger Stone, claimed he was doing the right thing by urging a lighter sentence for the president’s longest-serving political adviser.

“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody… whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president…I’m gonna do what I think is right,” Barr claimed, according to ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders.

“And you know…I cannot do my job here at the [DOJ] with a constant background commentary that undercuts me,” he argued.

The attorney general also complained about Trump’s tweets adding to the appearance of impropriety.

“Do you go forward with what you think is the right decision or do you pull back because of the tweet? And that just sort of illustrates how disruptive these tweets can be,” Barr said.

Senior level White House sources tell @ABC the president and top aides were unaware of the Barr’s intentions in today’s interview with ABC and were only informed of the content just before it aired – w/ @KFaulders — John Santucci (@Santucci) February 13, 2020

Watch:

