‘I can’t even say on television my assessment of Roger Stone’: John Dean blasts new DOJ sentencing guidelines
Roger Stone was convicted by a jury for lying and witness tampering, so the Justice Department recommended to the judge in the case that he be sentenced with seven to nine years in prison. President Donald Trump tweeted his demand that Stone get out of jail with no time or accountability, despite a guilty verdict from a jury. After that, the Department of Justice decided to change its sentencing recommendation. The prosecutor handling the case has since resigned from handling the Stone affair, though it is unclear if he also quit the DOJ.
John Dean, former White House Counsel under President Richard Nixon, explained that Trump’s tweet obviously had a huge influence.
“And I must say, to put the cards on the table, Roger Stone is somebody I hold in minimum high esteem to put it nicely,” Dean said. “In fact, I can’t even say on television my assessment of him, so I was not unhappy to see him get seven to nine.”
He noted that he did think it was too aggressive, comparing it to the Watergate precedent.
“The most egregious and least cooperative and most belligerent figure was Gordon Liddy, who is someone that Stone admires greatly,” Dean recalled. “He only got four years in prison, but his sentence was commuted by Jimmy Carter when it got to that point. The chief of staff Bob Haldeman, John Ehrlichman, his top domestic adviser, all committed perjury in front of Congress and obstructed justice. They only got 18 months so seven to nine years was very hefty.”
He went on to say that it’s clear Bill Barr is having a huge influence, even though the judge in the case is the one who will get the final decision. What she will likely look at is the probation report, Dean said.
Stone had previously attacked the judge, posting a photo of her in the crosshairs of a firearm sight.
See Dean’s full remarks below:
Scholar mocks ‘confused’ Trump and his ‘history deficit disorder’ on CNN
Rice University history professor Douglas Brinkley went on CNN Tuesday to roast President Donald Trump for misstating basic facts about American history.
At the beginning, host Brianna Keilar played a clip of Trump claiming that Concord, New Hampshire was a famous city in the history of the United States, when in reality it was Concord, Massachusetts that became famous for being the birthplace of the American Revolution.
Brinkley commented that this statement was reflective of the president's overall ignorance of historical facts.
"He didn't do his homework in preparation of the speech," Brinkley said. "He was winging it. His mind got confused. I mean, he has a history deficit disorder. He knows very little about american geography."
‘That’s crazy!’ CNN host stunned by new revelations about Trump OMB’s Ukraine coverup
Newly released emails have shed new light on the Trump Office of Management and Budget's attempted coverup of the Ukraine scandal -- and they left CNN's Brianna Keilar stunned.
As CNN national security correspondent Vivian Salama explained, the new emails show that "the OMB knew the Pentagon had concerns for months about the fact that President Trump and his administration was withholding aid from Ukraine."
In fact, Salama said, Pentagon officials "repeatedly" told the OMB that their hold on the aid to Ukraine was potentially in violation of the law -- and the OMB responded by "wiping it under the rug" and hiding the Pentagon's concerns. The emails also show that the OMB "misled the Government Accountability Office," which recently determined that the administration did break the law by withholding the aid.