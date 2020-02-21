Intel given to Trump ‘revolves around his feelings’ and not facts: NYT’s Haberman

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” on Friday morning, New York Times correspondents Maggie Haberman revealed that the Donald Trump White House “revolves around the president’s feelings,” and that he is particularly “triggered” by any mention of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).”

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota, John Berman and CNN regular Dana Bash, Haberman addressed her own report that the president was furious about intelligence officials revealing that the Russians are actively involved in seeing his re-election in 2020.

“The president does not want to hear information about Russia and election interference,” the White House correspondent began. “He, according to a number of aides, sees this as an asterisk on his election from 2016 and he does not want to hear this is potentially happening again.”

“I do think the fact this was related to Adam Schiff, in the sense that Schiff was in the room for it, and the president is incredibly triggered by all things Adam Schiff these days since the impeachment inquiry,” she continued before later adding, “The president did not want the intelligence chiefs invited — the congressional intelligence chiefs — invited because he didn’t want Schiff at the White House. When he learned Schiff had information, his concern was he’s going to weaponize this against me. I think that a case can be made for why it is the president is very upset about Adam Schiff: he led the impeachment inquiry and has been one of the president’s most vocal detractors, but the president is unable to compartmentalize any of that.”

Attempting to explain what has been already going on with the intel agencies when information is presented to the president, Haberman stated, “So much of this White House revolves around the president’s feelings and then trying to make people understand the president’s feelings as opposed to, here’s just a fact-set that’s objective, that accurately describes what Dana calls the ‘dysfunction.'”

