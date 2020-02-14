Quantcast
Internet brutally taunts Trump over collapse of case against McCabe: 'There are some things even William Barr won't do'

Published

2 mins ago

on

The surprise announcement on Friday afternoon that the Justice Department was dropping a criminal inquiry focusing on former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe had Twitter users waiting in anticipation for a rage-filled tweet from Donald Trump who has made it his mission to punish his critics after surviving ouster in a Senate trial.

According to a report from the Washington Post, “The department could make the decision public in the coming days, the people said, though the exact mechanism for their doing so remains unclear. The move will surely infuriate Trump, who has raged publicly and privately in recent months that McCabe and others he considers political enemies should be charged with crimes.”

That naturally set off speculation over how the president will take the news — as you can see below:

