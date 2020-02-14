Internet brutally taunts Trump over collapse of case against McCabe: ‘There are some things even William Barr won’t do’
The surprise announcement on Friday afternoon that the Justice Department was dropping a criminal inquiry focusing on former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe had Twitter users waiting in anticipation for a rage-filled tweet from Donald Trump who has made it his mission to punish his critics after surviving ouster in a Senate trial.
According to a report from the Washington Post, “The department could make the decision public in the coming days, the people said, though the exact mechanism for their doing so remains unclear. The move will surely infuriate Trump, who has raged publicly and privately in recent months that McCabe and others he considers political enemies should be charged with crimes.”
That naturally set off speculation over how the president will take the news — as you can see below:
SCOOP: Andrew McCabe, Ex-F.B.I. Official, Will Not Be Charged in Lying Case https://t.co/IA3zTg9N7x
— Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) February 14, 2020
The lack of charges is likely to anger Mr. Trump.
— Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) February 14, 2020
So McCabe not going to be charged with a non-crime. Excellent.
— Jason Zimmerman (@zimmy1998) February 14, 2020
It’s clear Barr leaked this to provide cover for a horrible week.
— twpolk (@twpolk) February 14, 2020
They say you can indict a ham sandwich. Barr’s goons at DOJ probably couldn’t do that.
— Pug (@DaDbeltrami) February 14, 2020
Somebody’s spleen is about to rupture
— Do not go gentle into the night (@do_gently) February 14, 2020
I guess there are some things even William Barr won’t do.
— Ron Waxman 🏳️🌈 (@RonWaxman) February 14, 2020
Trump will have a heart attack. Comey and McCabe got away, he thinks.
— Carol Mahabir (@CarolMahabir1) February 14, 2020
Wait for the rage tweet from Trump in 1,2,3…
— Sreek (@sreekulu) February 14, 2020
The orange tweet monster is going to go nuclear as soon as @FoxNews covers this story.
— Marcus (@alocalbookshop) February 14, 2020
Someone will not be happy today.@realDonaldTrump
— Moazzem Hossain (@mhossain108) February 14, 2020
Time to investigate the investigators.
— Tony Stella (@stellacle) February 14, 2020
Man, this throws a small wrench in Trump’s revenge tour. King Joffrey won’t be pleased.
— Chris J (@ordinaryportals) February 14, 2020
Oh dear. The TrumpTwit will blow a gasket in 5 ..4 ..3 ..2 ..1 …
— azpublic (@azpublic1) February 14, 2020
2020 Election
Internet brutally taunts Trump over collapse of case against McCabe: ‘There are some things even William Barr won’t do’
The surprise announcement on Friday afternoon that the Justice Department was dropping a criminal inquiry focusing on former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe had Twitter users waiting in anticipation for a rage-filled tweet from Donald Trump who has made it his mission to punish his critics after surviving ouster in a Senate trial.
According to a report from the Washington Post, "The department could make the decision public in the coming days, the people said, though the exact mechanism for their doing so remains unclear. The move will surely infuriate Trump, who has raged publicly and privately in recent months that McCabe and others he considers political enemies should be charged with crimes."
2020 Election
‘Republicans against Republicans’: Texas county GOP leadership engaging in open warfare over support for Trump
According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the Montgomery County Republican Party in one of the deepest red parts of conservative Texas is currently in the throes of a massive battle between traditional GOPers who hope to keep the party open to all-comers and those who have embraced the "no-prisoners: approach of Donald Trump.
The report states that longtime chair Wally Wilkerson -- who has led the organization for 56 years -- is being forced out against his will by a new generation amped up on "Trump’s in-your-face rhetoric."
2020 Election
‘Code for massive cuts’: Audio shows GOP’s Sen. Joni Ernst telling donors she wants ‘changes’ to Medicare and Medicaid
"Again, Joni Ernst has shown that she is willing to push our families into poverty with a smile. The programs she plans to cut are a lifeline for millions of Americans. She should be ashamed."
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa told donors at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C. last March that federal spending on non-discretionary programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security is "out of control" and will require "changes" in the future.