Internet brutally taunts Trump over collapse of case against McCabe: ‘There are some things even William Barr won’t do’

The surprise announcement on Friday afternoon that the Justice Department was dropping a criminal inquiry focusing on former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe had Twitter users waiting in anticipation for a rage-filled tweet from Donald Trump who has made it his mission to punish his critics after surviving ouster in a Senate trial.

According to a report from the Washington Post, “The department could make the decision public in the coming days, the people said, though the exact mechanism for their doing so remains unclear. The move will surely infuriate Trump, who has raged publicly and privately in recent months that McCabe and others he considers political enemies should be charged with crimes.”

That naturally set off speculation over how the president will take the news — as you can see below:

SCOOP: Andrew McCabe, Ex-F.B.I. Official, Will Not Be Charged in Lying Case https://t.co/IA3zTg9N7x — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) February 14, 2020

The lack of charges is likely to anger Mr. Trump. — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) February 14, 2020

So McCabe not going to be charged with a non-crime. Excellent. — Jason Zimmerman (@zimmy1998) February 14, 2020

It’s clear Barr leaked this to provide cover for a horrible week. — twpolk (@twpolk) February 14, 2020

They say you can indict a ham sandwich. Barr’s goons at DOJ probably couldn’t do that. — Pug (@DaDbeltrami) February 14, 2020

Somebody’s spleen is about to rupture — Do not go gentle into the night (@do_gently) February 14, 2020

I guess there are some things even William Barr won’t do. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) February 14, 2020

Trump will have a heart attack. Comey and McCabe got away, he thinks. — Carol Mahabir (@CarolMahabir1) February 14, 2020

Wait for the rage tweet from Trump in 1,2,3… — Sreek (@sreekulu) February 14, 2020

The orange tweet monster is going to go nuclear as soon as @FoxNews covers this story. — Marcus (@alocalbookshop) February 14, 2020

Someone will not be happy today.@realDonaldTrump — Moazzem Hossain (@mhossain108) February 14, 2020

Time to investigate the investigators. — Tony Stella (@stellacle) February 14, 2020

Man, this throws a small wrench in Trump’s revenge tour. King Joffrey won’t be pleased. — Chris J (@ordinaryportals) February 14, 2020

Oh dear. The TrumpTwit will blow a gasket in 5 ..4 ..3 ..2 ..1 … — azpublic (@azpublic1) February 14, 2020