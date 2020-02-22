Quantcast
Internet buries Meghan McCain for ‘rude and condescending’ Twitter attack on critics of her ‘The View’ antics

On Saturday morning “The View” co-host Meghan McCain snapped back at some of her online critics who complained about her observations and demeanor on the popular ABC show — which was not received very well as one might expect.

According to conservative commentator — who also is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) — wrote:  “It’s called “The View”… I am paid to give another view. If you’re deeply triggered by a diversity of opinions and want to watch a show where everyone just sits around agreeing with one another on everything, feel free to find a show called “The Same”….

Although it was unclear who she was directing her ire at, the backlash was immediate — as you can see below:

At Joe Biden’s eleventh-hour rally in Nevada, many union members remain uncommitted

February 22, 2020

On the eve of the Nevada caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has referred to himself as "middle-class Joe," had a last-minute chance to connect with middle-class Nevada voters before Saturday's caucuses. At a barbecue with burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream sandwiches, attendees that included firefighters and iron workers gathered for what was advertised as a precinct captain training — or to simply hear Biden's pitch. Indeed, many attendees of the barbecue were still undecided a mere day before caucusing.

Trump’s NSC is ignoring intelligence reports and basing policy on handouts of Trump’s tweets: report

February 22, 2020

According to a report from the New York Times, members of the National Security Council under Donald Trump no longer uses their extensive knowledge of international relations, politics, and history to formulate foreign policy security proposals for the president's review -- and are instead using the president's tweets to make policy based upon his desires and social media proclamations.

The report begins with noting that council members are often handed printouts of the president's tweets when they convene and are expected to use his words as their guide to formulate proposals that will likely find favor with the president.

