Internet buries Meghan McCain for ‘rude and condescending’ Twitter attack on critics of her ‘The View’ antics

On Saturday morning “The View” co-host Meghan McCain snapped back at some of her online critics who complained about her observations and demeanor on the popular ABC show — which was not received very well as one might expect.

According to conservative commentator — who also is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) — wrote: “It’s called “The View”… I am paid to give another view. If you’re deeply triggered by a diversity of opinions and want to watch a show where everyone just sits around agreeing with one another on everything, feel free to find a show called “The Same”….”

Although it was unclear who she was directing her ire at, the backlash was immediate — as you can see below:

It’s called “The View”… I am paid to give another view. If you’re deeply triggered by a diversity of opinions and want to watch a show where everyone just sits around agreeing with one another on everything, feel free to find a show called “The Same”…. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2020

and that's why we watch. but when your "my view is the only one that matters so deal with it" attitude rears its ugly head,it's an awful experience for the "View-ers",and ultimately results in switching the channel to make the screaming stop. — Lizzybean (@lizzybean3712) February 22, 2020

You’re correct, it’s “The View” I get very frustrated by the way you deliver your point of view and your crappy attitude. From my point of view you’re the only cohost who cops a negative, oh poor me vibe. It’s all about your tone of voice, which is off putting. — Mary Ann Weiss (@weissmaryann) February 22, 2020

I enjoy different points of view – but the whining, interrupting back biting you employ is not a viewpoint, just a distraction. Sad. — We're just 2 lost souls, swimming… (@KMGrandstaff) February 22, 2020

The other show where everyone sits around and agrees; is that Fox & Friends? — DTrop 🌎🌞🌈☮️ (@donnatrorou) February 22, 2020

Yeah.. we know.. except you are usually rude and condescending. — Joanne Candice (@joanne_candice) February 22, 2020

Yes, and we are called “The Audience,” and as the audience we are allowed to let you know when your opinions sound ignorant, misinformed, or just plain crazy. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) February 22, 2020

You keep think that it’s your “view” that bothers people when really it’s your delivery and the way you act when someone disagrees with you. — Jordan (@realjordan_M) February 22, 2020

One can disagree in an informative and productive manner. You should try it sometime! — Philip Beckert (@zoobadger) February 22, 2020

" Triggered " such a small vocabulary 😔 — MI Blue (@MotorCitySue1) February 22, 2020

You are missing the point completely. — Lee (@lLeeHinson) February 22, 2020

Too bad they won't pay you to leave… — Holly Wood Dragon (@HollyWoodDrago2) February 22, 2020