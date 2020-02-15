Internet disgusted after Trump retweets gross video of Texas mayor in bathroom: ‘I think you have hit a new low’

For some reason Donald Trump decided on Saturday to retweet a video of a Texas mayor who was unaware he was still wearing a hot mic when he went to the bathroom, which stunned even Trump’s regular critics on Twitter.

Trump pushed out the tweet with the video that stated, “THIS IS HILARIOUS. Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened.”

Not everyone agreed, with one commenter pointing out the putative Leader of the Free World “… has too much time on his hands.”

You can see a sampling below:

No class at all. — Deirdre Robinson (@DeirdreDrdr) February 15, 2020

His moral degeneracy is accelerating. — Greg Boggis (@BoggisNews) February 15, 2020

Absolutely disgusting for the leader of a country to retweet and humiliate like @realDonaldTrump is doing. If that doesn’t snow lack of respect I don’t know what does. — Marcus Olofzon (@olofzonmarcus) February 15, 2020

donnie,

I think you have hit a new low, if that is at all possible.

#TRUTHMATTERS#RIGHTMATTERS! — Deb (@deb_tableforben) February 15, 2020

This goes to show that the POTUS has way too much time on his hands. — Brother Tee (@BroTeeRadioShow) February 15, 2020

And the so called president of the United States thought he should retweet this to the public. #classact #stablegenius — bobbystone (@bobbystonemusic) February 15, 2020

We have been told that these tweets are official records of the president of the United States. Like pretty much everything Mr. Trump does, this re-tweet is not hilarious. It is inappropriate. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) February 15, 2020

To the fact that @realDonaldTrump just retweeted this, If this is not the most degrading and desecrating act, then tell me what it is… — Specially Chosen (@olamopic) February 15, 2020

President of the United States retweeted this… A 70+ year old man.. Thinks THIS is important. Smfh. — Big G's (@imnmc401) February 15, 2020

