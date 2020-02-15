Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet disgusted after Trump retweets gross video of Texas mayor in bathroom: ‘I think you have hit a new low’

Published

2 hours ago

on

For some reason Donald Trump decided on Saturday to retweet a video of a Texas mayor who was unaware he was still wearing a hot mic when he went to the bathroom, which stunned even Trump’s regular critics on Twitter.

Trump pushed out the tweet with the video that stated, “THIS IS HILARIOUS. Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone agreed, with one commenter pointing out the putative Leader of the Free World “… has too much time on his hands.”

You can see a sampling below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Relentless corruption and sheer madness are Donald Trump’s super powers

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

Seven days after he took office, Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13769 which barred migrants from a handful of Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Hundreds of travelers were detained as they arrived here and tens of thousands of people had their visas suddenly revoked. For many Americans, it was clearly a bridge too far. Some had hoped that he would grow into the job, or that his bigoted campaign rhetoric would give way to a more responsible tone after he won, and the Muslim ban was evidence that those hopes had been misplaced as Trump moved to codify xenophobia.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new claim comparing himself to a ‘king’ sets off alarms among legal experts

Published

38 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's defenders have often liked to speak of him as if he were a monarch with divine right over America. During the impeachment proceedings, for example, pro-Trump former federal prosecutor Joseph DiGenova suggested Democrats were basically committing "regicide."

But on Saturday, the president made the comparison himself:

“Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump. ‘When you strike at the King, Emerson famously said, “you must kill him.’ Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. A triumphant Mr.Trump emerges from the.....

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Pompeo greeted with uncomfortable silence at Munich conference after boast about Trump’s achievements

Published

48 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Appearing in place of Donald Trump before a collection of world leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was given a less than warm welcome while making a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, giving an almost 17-minute speech that was greeted, for the most part, with silence.

According to Politico, Pompeo spoke to leaders of allies like Canada, France, Germany who sat and quietly listened as Pompeo boasted about job gains in the United States under the president before boasting, "The west is winning."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image