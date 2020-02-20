Quantcast
Internet explodes over news that Putin is planning to sabotage the election for Trump — yet again

Published

41 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to interfere in the 2020 presidential election to help President Donald Trump win a second term — and that Trump’s first reaction was outrage that House Democrats had been briefed on the matter.

The news was met with horror and outrage on social media:

