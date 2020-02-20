Internet explodes over news that Putin is planning to sabotage the election for Trump — yet again

On Thursday, The New York Times revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to interfere in the 2020 presidential election to help President Donald Trump win a second term — and that Trump’s first reaction was outrage that House Democrats had been briefed on the matter.

The news was met with horror and outrage on social media:

Republicans keep blocking election security bills in the Senate, and now we know why: They’d rather let Putin win than stand up to President Trump.https://t.co/9BFguIhn11 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 20, 2020

How many billions will Putin end up pumping into the 2020 election? His 2016 election cycle investment must have been a bargain given all Trump has given him in return. Thank goodness for the patriots in the U.S. intelligence community.https://t.co/HCfdqTBrwG — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) February 20, 2020

Why does Putin support Trump, that’s the million dollar question. https://t.co/pMr9Hf534G — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 20, 2020

Putin takes the US voter for an idiot. Let's hope we can prove him wrong (this time anyway) https://t.co/ryjMdvGzX1 — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) February 20, 2020

"Five people familiar w/ the matter said, in a disclosure that angered Mr. Trump who complained that Democrats would use it against him." When everything is said and done, this is what we're really up against this election, Trump is supported by Putin.#RussianInterference https://t.co/y0APeCPb0S — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) February 20, 2020

Well, well, well, Putin is once again trying to help his puppet boy @realDonaldTrump win re-election smh and the sad part is that the cowardly @GOP 🤡's won't do a damn thing about it. It is

a travesty how they're allowing this lawless unscrupulous fool to get away with it. — Nicole 🗽🌊🇺🇸👩🏿‍🎓🎓⚖️ #TheResistance (@MzDivah67) February 20, 2020

US INTELLIGENCE: Russia is trying to help Trump win in 2020. TRUMP: How dare you? You sound like America is more important to you then ME! PUTIN: Donald, you know what to do. TRUMP: I’m putting someone in charge who cares more about me than America! GOP: Everything is fine. https://t.co/G6PuHnKDMH — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 20, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump: Of course you're upset. Because everyone, especially YOU, knows that you stole the '16 election with #Putin and that you're doing it again. You're illegitimate. You'll always be illegitimate. You'll never be a real president. EVER… #Trump #Russia pic.twitter.com/3YufvWXU15 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 20, 2020

If you post demoralizing tweets about the hopelessness of defending democracy, you are doing to Putin's job. Make him earn his pay. Don't go telling people democracy can't be saved. It can be saved. And you will do it. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 20, 2020