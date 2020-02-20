‘That’s a bombshell, that’s an earthquake’: NBC reporter sounds the alarm on Russia’s latest efforts for Trump
The New York Times broke the story Thursday that Russia is supporting President Donald Trump and is already hacking the 2016 election to help his reelection.
It was something NBC reporter Ken Delanian called a “bombshell.”
“It is the worst nightmare of many of my sources in the intelligence world,” he said. “It’s bad enough to learn that there is classified intelligence that Russia is interfering again and trying to elect Donald Trump. We should be careful about that because it is not clear what it means. Does it mean disinformation on social media, does it mean intercepts that suggest people in the Kremlin are discussing the campaign? That is bad enough, but then the notion that because a briefing of that information was delivered to a bipartisan group of lawmakers, that cost Joe Maguire the job? That is a bombshell.”
He went on to say that most Americans want intelligence officials to be brave enough to speak truth to power, but in Trump’s world, an intelligence official is there to help cover-up.
Delanian said that his sources explained the briefing didn’t sugar-coat anything, which host Chuck Todd said is concerning if an intelligence person must now present essential information in a way Trump can handle it without flying off the handle.
Watch the full discussion below:
‘That’s a bombshell, that’s an earthquake’: NBC reporter sounds the alarm on Russia’s latest efforts for Trump
The New York Times broke the story Thursday that Russia is supporting President Donald Trump and is already hacking the 2016 election to help his reelection.
It was something NBC reporter Ken Delanian called a "bombshell."
"It is the worst nightmare of many of my sources in the intelligence world," he said. "It's bad enough to learn that there is classified intelligence that Russia is interfering again and trying to elect Donald Trump. We should be careful about that because it is not clear what it means. Does it mean disinformation on social media, does it mean intercepts that suggest people in the Kremlin are discussing the campaign? That is bad enough, but then the notion that because a briefing of that information was delivered to a bipartisan group of lawmakers, that cost Joe Maguire the job? That is a bombshell."
2020 Election
REVEALED: Bloomberg NDA gave women a specific script to read if asked about what the company did
One of the key moments in Wednesday nights Democratic debate came when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pressed former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg on why he won't release women from Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) that prevent them from discussing alleged wrongdoing at his companies.
President Donald Trump also used an NDA is his hush-money scheme to silence Stormy Daniels.
Warren asked Bloomberg to release the women from the agreements, "so we can hear their side of the story."
Former Vice President Joe Biden also joined in, but Bloomberg refused to allow the women to tell their story -- and couldn't even answer Warren's question about the number of women who are gagged by NDAs.
Russia is working to re-elect Trump, he knows it, the intel community knows it, and he’s furious House Democrats were told
Russia is working to re-elect President Donald Trump. That should come as little surprise to many – it's actually unclear they ever stopped attacking the U.S. elections – "meddling," as far too many put it – since they began as far back as 2013, according to the U.S. intelligence community.
But the U.S. intelligence community knows Russia is working to help Trump. Trump knows Russia is working to help Trump. House Democrats were told last week Russia is working to help Trump. And now Trump is furious.
"Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected," The New York Times, citing five sources, reports late Thursday afternoon. The newspaper adds that the "disclosure ... angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him."