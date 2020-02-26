Internet shreds ‘incompetent buffoon’ Trump for attack on media covering coronavirus

After two days of massive stock market declines over fears of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN and MSNBC on Wednesday morning for reporting on the worldwide health hazard — and was immediately slapped down on Twitter.

According to the president, who also announced a press conference to address the concerns his administration is bungling the response to the crisis, set for Wednesday night: “Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus (sic) look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!”

Twitter commenters differed about what the real problem is, as you can see below:

Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

If you would learn how to spell it (#coronavirus ; #Covid19) , it would give the nation more confidence that you actually cared about this potential pandemic. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 26, 2020

bro the stock market is in free fall and you’ve defunded the CDC to the level where it can no long function, but cool story my dude, maybe our next president can glue all the broken pieces of government back together — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 26, 2020

This Caronavirus you speak of sounds equally as bad as the Coronavirus! — Mike Pence – Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) February 26, 2020

Dude, you cant even spell the name of the virus. — Zimmy (@zimmy1998) February 26, 2020

The incompetence of your Administration is spooking the markets plus the fact that no one can believe a word you or lackeys say. Do better — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 26, 2020

President Trump has a personal responsibility to visit & embrace all people in the US who contract Coronavirus! #COVIDー19 #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/Xoh3OOTVQV — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) February 26, 2020

Rather than panic, tune out the low interest, dishonest, and destructive person in the White House. At a time when concerns are warranted, you would think he could put out a responsible tweet and actually spell coronavirus correctly. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 26, 2020

No Donald they are being responsible because you’re incompetent and are not putting our country first. — Brenda Lee (@BrendaLeeNY) February 26, 2020

Maybe the markets are panicking b/c the guy who thinks windmills cause cancer is in charge & can’t even spell coronavirus? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 26, 2020

What spooked the market was a buffoon in the White House saying the flu goes away when the weather warms up and gutted the CDC to build a wall. — stop it (@planoldtired) February 26, 2020

Hey stable genius. This is bigger than 10 flushes crisis — Arthur Goodman (@GrossklausGary) February 26, 2020

Looks like your revised forecast for the #CoronaVirusOutbreak means Hawaii and Alaska are screwed. #NotTheSharpiestPresident pic.twitter.com/3QyaCXmQCU — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) February 26, 2020

Trump uses the threat of a global virus to slam the media and Democrats. Does anyone really want 4 more years of this?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 26, 2020

I have a really bad feeling the failed snake oil salesman does not know what he’s doing. 😳 #CoronavirusOutbreak — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) February 26, 2020