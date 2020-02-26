Quantcast
Internet shreds ‘incompetent buffoon’ Trump for attack on media covering coronavirus

3 mins ago

After two days of massive stock market declines over fears of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN and MSNBC on Wednesday morning for reporting on the worldwide health hazard — and was immediately slapped down on Twitter.

According to the president, who also announced a press conference to address the concerns his administration is bungling the response to the crisis, set for Wednesday night: “Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus (sic) look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!”

Twitter commenters differed about what the real problem is, as you can see below:

