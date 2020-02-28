‘Invalid in its entirety’: Appeals court blocks Trump’s racist ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy targeting asylum seekers
A three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy that illegally forces asylum seekers into Mexico while awaiting their court hearings.
In the 2-1 decision judges called Trump’s Orwellian “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy “invalid in its entirety due to its inconsistency with” federal law, saying it “should be enjoined in its entirety.” The Washington Post reports.
A senior Trump advisor, the white nationalist Stephen Miller, is the force behind the racist program the court just halted. A 2018 Washington Post article revealed Miller “pushed to implement the Remain in Mexico plan immediately,” despite it not being ready.
A White House meeting on the program was described in this excerpt from a now-famous article in The New Yorker earlier this month:
One participant in the November meeting pointed out that El Salvador didn’t have a functioning asylum system. “They don’t need a system,” Miller interrupted. He began speaking over people, asking questions, then cutting off the answers.
As the meeting ended, Miller held up his hand to make a final comment. “I didn’t mean to come across as harsh,” he said. His voice dropped. “It’s just that this is all I care about. I don’t have a family. I don’t have anything else. This is my life.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Breaking Banner
Stephen Miller’s new wife is in charge of approving all coronavirus communications
Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller was placed in charge of all government communications regarding coronavirus.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney sent out a government-wide email ordering all official communications to go through Miller, who recently married White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, reported CNN.
President Donald Trump placed Pence in charge of the administration's response to the virus, and Jessica Ditto, his deputy director of communications, had initially been handling government messaging.
‘Invalid in its entirety’: Appeals court blocks Trump’s racist ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy targeting asylum seekers
A three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy that illegally forces asylum seekers into Mexico while awaiting their court hearings.
In the 2-1 decision judges called Trump's Orwellian "Migrant Protection Protocols" policy "invalid in its entirety due to its inconsistency with” federal law, saying it “should be enjoined in its entirety." The Washington Post reports.
The RNC stopped paying a data firm after a serious breach — then paid a mysterious LLC with the same address
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.
Last fall the Republican National Committee paid $900,000 for “data services” to a Delaware-registered limited liability corporation that had existed for only three weeks.
The company receiving the money has no online presence and has not been used by other campaigns or committees. But there is one clue about the company, Howler Insights LLC, in paperwork the RNC filed with the Federal Election Commission. Howler’s Arlington, Virginia, address and suite number are the same as a conservative data firm whose work for the RNC was placed on hold nearly three years ago after a massive data breach.