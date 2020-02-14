Investigation of Rudy Giuliani is ‘moving forward’ in the SDNY office he once led: Washington Post

The legal jeopardy facing Donald Trump’s defense attorney did not go away with the Senate vote to acquit the president.

“As the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump drew to a close in Washington earlier this month, federal prosecutors in New York contacted witnesses and sought to collect additional documents in an investigation related to Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani,” The Washington Post reported Friday, citing “people familiar with their activities.”

“The recent steps — including an interview with a witness last week — indicate that the probe involving Giuliani and two of his former associates is moving forward, even as the Justice Department has set up a process to evaluate claims Giuliani is making about alleged wrongdoing in Ukraine related to former vice president Joe Biden,” the newspaper noted.

“At the same time, the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York — which Giuliani led in the 1980s — appears to be continuing its wide-ranging investigation of his activities and those of his former associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, including their efforts in Ukraine,” The Post reported. “The parallel developments mean that one part of the Justice Department is scrutinizing Giuliani while another is accepting information from him allegedly concerning a political rival of the president.”

Trump criticized the investigation into Giuliani in October.

So now they are after the legendary “crime buster” and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

They've also been focused on Giuliani associate Lev Parnas' business transactions, including interviewing an investor to his company Fraud Guarantee in recent days. The investor paid $250k in hopes that Parnas would show this painting of a temple built above Jerusalem to Trump. pic.twitter.com/EtbEeSIE35 — Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) February 14, 2020