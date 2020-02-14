Quantcast
Investigation of Rudy Giuliani is 'moving forward' in the SDNY office he once led: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

The legal jeopardy facing Donald Trump’s defense attorney did not go away with the Senate vote to acquit the president.

“As the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump drew to a close in Washington earlier this month, federal prosecutors in New York contacted witnesses and sought to collect additional documents in an investigation related to Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani,” The Washington Post reported Friday, citing “people familiar with their activities.”

“The recent steps — including an interview with a witness last week — indicate that the probe involving Giuliani and two of his former associates is moving forward, even as the Justice Department has set up a process to evaluate claims Giuliani is making about alleged wrongdoing in Ukraine related to former vice president Joe Biden,” the newspaper noted.

“At the same time, the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York — which Giuliani led in the 1980s — appears to be continuing its wide-ranging investigation of his activities and those of his former associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, including their efforts in Ukraine,” The Post reported. “The parallel developments mean that one part of the Justice Department is scrutinizing Giuliani while another is accepting information from him allegedly concerning a political rival of the president.”

Trump criticized the investigation into Giuliani in October.

Ingenious trick defeats Trump's expensive border wall — and costs only 99 pesos

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is proposing to divert another $3.8 billion from the Pentagon to pay for his border wall -- which he had promised would be paid for by Mexico.

After Mexico refused to pick up the tab, U.S. taxpayers have been paying for Trump's expensive project. And there is now a new trick that makes it easy to circumvent the structure.

"Smugglers in Juárez have engineered camouflage hook-and-ladders made of rebar that blend in so well with the border wall that it can be hard to detect, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The ladders are the same rust brown color as the mesh panels or steel beams of the fence," the El Paso Times reported Friday.

