Iowa voters wrestling with burden to pick Trump’s challenger: ‘That’s a pretty intense thing’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Even Iowans are getting sick of Iowa.

The state’s caucus is the first official vote in the 2020 presidential primaries, and the larger-than-usual Democratic field — and an intense desire to knock President Donald Trump out of office — has left many voters nearly paralyzed with indecision about who’s the most electable, reported Politico.

“This is so important to everybody that I think they’re having trouble making a decision,” Penny Rosfjord, an Iowa Democratic Party district chair, told the website. “The problem is, you’ve got the internet, you’ve got TV, you’ve got radio, you’ve got podcasts. Everybody is weighing in.”

Iowa voters have been focusing much less on their state’s concerns — think ethanol — and more about national issues as they consider which candidate has the best chance at beating Trump.

“The fear, the palpable feel of fear in the air—that we have to select the right person to defeat Donald Trump,” said Washington County chair Kimberly Davis, “and if we don’t, it’s going to, like, echo through the entire country. That’s a pretty intense thing to put on, you know, 3 million people’s backs.”

Voters in Iowa have early and close access to the candidates, compared with other states, and some of them have cycled through as many as eight or nine favorites — with many still undecided just ahead of Monday’s caucuses.

“I’ve been on the fence a long time,” said voter Deb Nielsen at a Joe Biden event in Mason City. “I’m tired of yelling at the television set every night.”

The stakes of this election have placed an additional burden on Iowa voters.

“We don’t want to f*ck it up,” said Art Cullen, a Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of the state’s Storm Lake Times.

