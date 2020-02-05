Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It made me angry’: Ted Cruz blows up at ‘disgusting’ Nancy Pelosi for ripping up Trump’s speech

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asserted on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her fellow Democrats have “contempt” for America because they disagreed with President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Moments after Pelosi was seen ripping up an advanced copy of the president’s speech, Cruz made a complaint to Fox New host Sean Hannity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It culminated at that moment at the end when Pelosi ripped that speech,” Cruz ranted. “It was disgusting. I was sitting 50 feet away from her and it made me angry.”

“What she showed and what congressional Democrats showed was contempt for America, that they won’t root for the American people and they won’t show even the barest modicum of respect for the president of the United States,” Cruz ranted. “I thought the president did fantastic and I think Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were disgraceful.”

“The president talks about all these jobs for women,” Hannity chimed in. “And I saw a lot of women in white in the chamber tonight and they just sat on their hands!”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are the 20 most racist things Rush Limbaugh has ever said

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

While Rush Limbaugh is currently under fire for his unchecked misogyny and sexism, another running theme of Limbaugh's broadcast career has been hostility towards racial and ethnic minorities. This antagonism, often expressed obliquely via coded language and other dog whistles, became more explicit with the election of Barack Obama.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pete Buttigieg leads Iowa Caucuses with delegates — while Bernie Sanders is up in the popular vote

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

by Eoin Higgins

The Iowa Democratic Party released about 62% of its official caucus results on Tuesday evening which showed Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the count in the popular vote while former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a slight advantage in state delegates.

"We want to thank the people of Iowa," said Sanders advisor Jeff Weaver in a statement. "We are gratified that in the partial data released so far it's clear that in the first and second round more people voted for Bernie than any other candidate in the field."

Based on the incomplete tabulations, Sanders received 1,190 more votes than Buttigieg, but due to Iowa's caucus rules, Buttigieg received 25 more state delegates (363 to 338) as certain rural areas are weighted more heavily and allowed him to nibble into Sanders' lead.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Bernie Sanders responds to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

Published

43 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Speaking by video from Manchester, New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night delivered a response to President Donald Trump's third State of the Union address—which Sanders and some Democrats in the House and Senate did not attend.

Watch:

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image