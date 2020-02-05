‘It made me angry’: Ted Cruz blows up at ‘disgusting’ Nancy Pelosi for ripping up Trump’s speech

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asserted on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her fellow Democrats have “contempt” for America because they disagreed with President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Moments after Pelosi was seen ripping up an advanced copy of the president’s speech, Cruz made a complaint to Fox New host Sean Hannity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It culminated at that moment at the end when Pelosi ripped that speech,” Cruz ranted. “It was disgusting. I was sitting 50 feet away from her and it made me angry.”

“What she showed and what congressional Democrats showed was contempt for America, that they won’t root for the American people and they won’t show even the barest modicum of respect for the president of the United States,” Cruz ranted. “I thought the president did fantastic and I think Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were disgraceful.”

“The president talks about all these jobs for women,” Hannity chimed in. “And I saw a lot of women in white in the chamber tonight and they just sat on their hands!”

Watch the video below from Fox News.