‘It sucked!’ Trump gets ripped to shreds for congratulating himself for ‘wonderful reviews’ of SOTU address

President Donald Trump tried to take a victory lap for his State of the Union address, but other social media users knocked him down.

The president delivered a series of false and misleading claims about his administration’s policies, and the address was punctuated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the speech.

“It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!”

It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country. Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

Other Twitter users also ripped the speech to shreds.

No it wasn't. Seriously? No. It wasn't. — Ollie is sick of your lies (@Olliechocopup) February 5, 2020

It sucked. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) February 5, 2020

Donald Trump is a demagogue with a twitter microphone and state sponsored news network. Faceless rhetoric designed to inspire anger and hate. Nationalism is not a campaign tool. Fascism will come to America wrapped in a flag, carrying a cross. You can’t control a mob⁠ ⁠ — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 5, 2020

Fact checkers could not keep up with all the lies. — Catherine (@Catcalamia) February 5, 2020

I was busy last night but from what I gather…one group hated being lied to all night & the other group hated when a woman ripped up a copy of the lies. That about it? Got it. 😏 — 9fm (@aJellyElectric) February 5, 2020

Some reviews:

"Worst ever."

"Like a drunk sorority girl projectile vomiting at the bar."

"If Jerry Springer Show met Let's Make a Deal"

"Trump has become a weird cartoon version of a sick casino pit boss."

"SOTU? More like SHOWTU"

"Dog shit stepped on a thousand times." — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2020

Worst SOTU of all time filled with lies. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) February 5, 2020

Nobody remembers anything about it other than Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up your speech and triggering so many Republicans to foam at the mouth with faux outrage even though they have no problems ripping up our Constitution every day. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 5, 2020

So because you read lies from a Teleprompter, America won last night? I’m surprised you didn’t end with throwing $200 on the podium and telling us to take a cab home. — Joe Davis 🍑 (@jdavis0403) February 5, 2020

Your state of the union speech was full of lies and untruths!

Plus giving Rush that medal was ridiculous! Facts matter!

Truth matter!

Nancy reaction was appropriate! We won’t forget come November! pic.twitter.com/MBI56wr6FK — Bobby’s Thoughts (@bobby_thoughts) February 5, 2020