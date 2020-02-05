Quantcast
‘It sucked!’ Trump gets ripped to shreds for congratulating himself for ‘wonderful reviews’ of SOTU address

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tried to take a victory lap for his State of the Union address, but other social media users knocked him down.

The president delivered a series of false and misleading claims about his administration’s policies, and the address was punctuated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the speech.

“It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!”

Other Twitter users also ripped the speech to shreds.

