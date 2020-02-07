Ivanka Trump awarded corporate ‘honor’ for boosting jobs ‘like no one in government has ever done’

The nation’s leading manufacturing group announced an award to Ivanka Trump with language sounding an awful lot like one of the president’s glib banalities.

The National Association of Manufacturers credited Trump, the president’s jobs czar, with boosting the creation of permanent and high-paying jobs in the trade sector

“Ivanka Trump embodies the collaborative spirit and relentless drive needed to solve manufacturers’ most pressing challenge — the workforce crisis,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons, before offering a hyperbolic comparison. “Like no one in government has ever done, she has provided singular leadership and shown an unwavering commitment to modern manufacturing in America.”

The manufacturing group granted its Alexander Hamilton Award to President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, who serves as a White House senior adviser and also holds trademarks in China, although she shut down her namesake clothing brand after complaints arose over its reliance on overseas manufacturing.