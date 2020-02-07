Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka Trump awarded corporate ‘honor’ for boosting jobs ‘like no one in government has ever done’

Published

1 min ago

on

The nation’s leading manufacturing group announced an award to Ivanka Trump with language sounding an awful lot like one of the president’s glib banalities.

The National Association of Manufacturers credited Trump, the president’s jobs czar, with boosting the creation of permanent and high-paying jobs in the trade sector

“Ivanka Trump embodies the collaborative spirit and relentless drive needed to solve manufacturers’ most pressing challenge — the workforce crisis,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons, before offering a hyperbolic comparison. “Like no one in government has ever done, she has provided singular leadership and shown an unwavering commitment to modern manufacturing in America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The manufacturing group granted its Alexander Hamilton Award to President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, who serves as a White House senior adviser and also holds trademarks in China, although she shut down her namesake clothing brand after complaints arose over its reliance on overseas manufacturing.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Did Romney cynically cite his Mormon faith for the Trump impeachment vote as critics claim?

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

So it turns out that at least some Republican leaders only care about faith when it moves the needle in their direction. Mitt Romney claimed that his Mormon faith had a lot to do with his vote to convict Pres. Trump on the first article of impeachment—abuse of power:

Romney, a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, described to me the power of taking an oath before God: “It’s something which I take very seriously.” Throughout the trial, he said, he was guided by his father’s favorite verse of Mormon scripture: Search diligently, pray always, and be believing, and all things shall work together for your good. “I have gone through a process of very thorough analysis and searching, and I have prayed through this process,” he told me. “But I don’t pretend that God told me what to do.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I can’t wait to get out of this place and be with real people’: Dem lawmaker candidly expresses disgust with Republicans

Published

38 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN with host Kate Bolduan, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) expressed disgust with Donald Trump's ugly tirade on Thursday where he ranted, name-called and levied bitter accusations at Democrats over his impeachment and subsequent acquittal by a Republican-controlled Senate.

In a very brief candid moment, she noted her desire to flee Washington, D.C. and return to her district.

Asked by the host about Trump comments -- while also referencing the attack the president made on her late husband Rep. John Dingell -- the lawmaker said it had just been a bad week for everyone in the nation's capital.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Disgraceful’: GOP’s Thomas Massie ripped to shreds for smearing Lt. Col. Vindman

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) got hammered online for smearing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman -- who's about to be pushed out of the National Security Council in apparent retaliation for his impeachment testimony.

Vindman corroborated much of the evidence about President Donald Trump's call to his Ukrainian counterpart, saying he felt speaking up was his patriotic duty, but the Kentucky Republican called the Purple Heart recipient a "leaker" whose testimony was motivated by a personal grudge.

I’d fire him. I listened to his testimony in the SCIF. He’s a leaker, not a whistleblower. Vindman was upset that @realDonaldTrump didn’t follow the script Vindman prepared for the phone call. Current Commander in Chief doesn’t take orders from a Lt. Col.!https://t.co/a9KYrfiVFN

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image