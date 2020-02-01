Quantcast
Jared Kushner burned to the ground for claiming Bolton and other departed Trump officials ‘didn’t have what it took’

In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday on CNN, Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner tells CNN’s Fareed Fareed Zakaria that former national security adviser John Bolton — as well as other now-departed White House officials — didn’t “have what it took” to serve under the president.

CNN reports, “Kushner went on to suggest that Bolton and other senior former officials, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former White House chief of staff John Kelly, didn’t have the chops to perform their jobs to the level needed.”

According to Kushner, Trump “cycled out a lot of the people who didn’t have what it took to be successful here and a lot of the people who have come in and been excellent are not out there complaining and writing books because they’re too busy working.”

As one might expect, Kushner — who is no danger of being fired since he is married to the president’s favorite child — was hammered on Twitter.

