Jared Kushner burned to the ground for claiming Bolton and other departed Trump officials ‘didn’t have what it took’

In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday on CNN, Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner tells CNN’s Fareed Fareed Zakaria that former national security adviser John Bolton — as well as other now-departed White House officials — didn’t “have what it took” to serve under the president.

CNN reports, “Kushner went on to suggest that Bolton and other senior former officials, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former White House chief of staff John Kelly, didn’t have the chops to perform their jobs to the level needed.”

According to Kushner, Trump “cycled out a lot of the people who didn’t have what it took to be successful here and a lot of the people who have come in and been excellent are not out there complaining and writing books because they’re too busy working.”

As one might expect, Kushner — who is no danger of being fired since he is married to the president’s favorite child — was hammered on Twitter.

See below:

Jared Kushner says Trump critics like John Bolton and other former White House officials "didn't have what it took" https://t.co/tGpvDSmvUb pic.twitter.com/HTyfM5EhCq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 1, 2020

Like a willingness to commit crimes? Or a nepotism connection? Or they didn't read 25 books?

But go ahead and continue to point out how bad Trump is at staffing the White House. — Oh, I'm just a girl (@dawnlyndel) February 1, 2020

And what it takes is no conscience and being a relative of Trump. — PaulRyan'sDog (@Peepshowfan2017) February 1, 2020

The president's daughter's husband has something he wants to say. — 🌲Million Bonobos Demand 🌲 (@otto_maddoxx) February 1, 2020

Neither do you, wax fruit. — OceanGirl🌍🌎🌏🇺🇸🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@Salacia_sea) February 1, 2020

A willingness to commit crimes? — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) February 1, 2020

Nepotism Ken doll has thoughts. — Brenda Of The North (@BrendaJeanCDN) February 1, 2020

He has the kind of face I could slap for a living — Galeng1 🌈 (@Galeng111) February 1, 2020

If only they had married princess Ivanka! — Texas Karen (@karenroepke) February 1, 2020

..Does he mean nepotism? WTF? — General Kanye_Trump. (Space Force)💎 (@Barack_McBush) February 1, 2020

A father-in-law who is the president — Don Campbell (@doncamp7) February 1, 2020

Pore-less skin and robot like emotions? — CJ (@pnwrunnerlass) February 1, 2020

BY that he means a rich daddy who went to jail — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 1, 2020

oh, jared kushner. i wonder why he has "what it takes" and if "what it takes" is anything other than being the husband of princess trump. — NO SCOOTERS™️ (@no_scooters) February 1, 2020