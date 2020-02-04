Jennifer Granholm catches Rick Santorum shamelessly lying ahead of SOTU: ‘It’s not hard for you personally’
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum predicted prior to Tuesday’s State of the Union Address that President Donald Trump could change the minds of Americans with a uncharacteristically pleasant speech.
Just moments before the annual speech was set to kick off, Santorum argued that the event is the perfect occasion to introduce new voters to Trump.
“For Donald Trump, this is a more important speech than it is really for anybody,” Santorum opined, recalling President Barack Obama’s oratory skills.
“The perpetual criticism of Donald Trump being unhinged and lying and doing all these things,” he continued. “To have him stand up in this setting, deliver a speech, sound reasonable, sound articulate, sound like he’s got a plan and the country is not crashing and burning — that’s a much bigger deal for him.”
According to Santorum, the State of the Union Address is Trump’s chance to prove that he’s not a “liar” or “unhinged.”
“Maybe when he’s doing business, he’s a pretty reasonable guy,” the CNN contributor offered.
“I find it hard to even be here,” Democratic strategist Jennifer Granholm replied. “Because I see what he does on a daily basis. And so maybe he gets things done. But when he gets things done like taking away health care from people with pre-existing conditions, I don’t like that thing that he’s getting done.”
“I don’t like separating families at the border,” she added. “I don’t like the way that he has caused people in America to feel unsafe.”
Santorum objected to Granholm’s point on pre-existing conditions.
“I worked on the health care bill with Republicans and I can tell you every time, [Trump said], ‘I’m not signing the bill,'” Santorum recalled.
“He’s in court trying to undo [protections for pre-existing conditions],” Granholm interrupted.
“That doesn’t mean he against a good provision,” Santorum quipped.
“It’s really hard for you to make that argument with a straight face,” Granholm charged.
“No, it’s not!” Santorum exclaimed.
“I’m sure it’s not hard for you personally,” Granholm acknowledged.
“Thank you,” Santorum said.
Watch the video below from CNN.
