Joe Walsh pulls plug on presidential run and goes scorched earth on GOP: ‘It’s not a party — it’s a cult’

Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, former Illinois Republican Congressman Joe Walsh ended his faltering challenge to replace President Donald Trump at the head of the GOP ticket in November — the completely trashed his party for becoming nothing less than a cult.

Following a disappointing showing in Iowa, Walsh said it was time to quit and focus his efforts on beating Trump by helping electing liberals if that is what it takes.

Speaking with host John Berman, the conservative Walsh admitted he rather see a “socialist” in the White House rather than Trump whom he called a “danger to democracy.”

“I got into this because I thought it was important that there was a Republican, a Republican out there every day calling out this president for how unfit he is,” Walsh told the CNN host. “I want to stop Trump. I believe he’s a threat to this country and he can’t be stopped within the Republican Party.”

“Nobody can beat him, it’s Trump’s party, John,” he continued. “It’s not a party — it’s a cult. He can’t be beat in the Republican primary, so there’s no reason for me or any candidate really to be in there; the party has become a cult.”

“I would rather have John Berman, a socialist in the White House than a dictator, than a king, than Donald Trump,” he continued. “I would encourage, John, everybody listening to us right now; you’ve got a Democratic debate tonight. You’ve got the New Hampshire primary. we’ve got to get engaged and pay attention to these Democrats and find out what best Democrat there is,” he added.

Watch below: