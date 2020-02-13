Quantcast
John Bolton backs up John Kelly in Twitter fight with Donald Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

Former national security adviser John Bolton backed up former White House chief of staff John Kelly in a tweet on Thursday.

Thursday morning, Kelly spoke out in support of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, which earned him the ire of President Donald Trump.

Bolton responded by saying that he knows Kelly to be “an honorable man.”

“John and I have disagreed at times, as is commonplace at senior government levels, but he has always served his country faithfully. Conservatives especially have a responsibility to reject baseless attacks upon him,” he tweeted.

Vindman responded to Trump’s attacks in a statement from his attorney.


February 13, 2020

By

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1227986937652350976

Is Lindsey Graham worried Donald Trump is about to fire Bill Barr?

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

On Thursday, during an interview with ABC News, Attorney General William Barr stunned observers by seeming to criticize President Donald Trump, saying that he should stop tweeting about ongoing criminal cases.

According to ABC, Trump and his officials were unaware that Barr was going to take a swipe at him, and were completely blindsided:

Senior level White House sources tell @ABC the president and top aides were unaware of the Barr’s intentions in today’s interview with ABC and were only informed of the content just before it aired - w/ @KFaulders

‘I wish Trump wouldn’t admit what we’re doing’: Internet sums up Bill Barr’s latest interview

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

After pledging under oath that he wouldn't politicize the Office of the Attorney General, Bill Barr has done exactly that. As DOJ prosecutors are dropping like flies, Barr sat down with ABC News to tell President Donald Trump to keep quiet.

"I cannot do my job here at the Department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me," Barr said.

MSNBC's Ari Melber summed up Barr's comments by saying that the attorney general is really just telling Trump to sit down and shut up so he can handle it.

"I stand by intervening to help a convicted Trump adviser, but I wish Trump did not admit what we are doing on Twitter," Melber paraphrased Barr.

