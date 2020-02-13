John Bolton backs up John Kelly in Twitter fight with Donald Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton backed up former White House chief of staff John Kelly in a tweet on Thursday.

Thursday morning, Kelly spoke out in support of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, which earned him the ire of President Donald Trump.

….which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do. His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that “John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.” Wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolton responded by saying that he knows Kelly to be “an honorable man.”

“John and I have disagreed at times, as is commonplace at senior government levels, but he has always served his country faithfully. Conservatives especially have a responsibility to reject baseless attacks upon him,” he tweeted.

John Kelly is an honorable man. John and I have disagreed at times, as is commonplace at senior government levels, but he has always served his country faithfully. Conservatives especially have a responsibility to reject baseless attacks upon him. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) February 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Vindman responded to Trump’s attacks in a statement from his attorney.