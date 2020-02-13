John Kelly sides with Lt Col Vindman against Trump: Ukraine call was ‘an illegal order’

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly finally unloaded on President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine, North Korea, immigrants and the media.

The retired Marine Corps general told students and guests at Drew University that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide and impeachment witness, was simply following his military training when he reported “questionable” actions in Ukraine policy, reported The Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He did exactly what we teach them to do from cradle to grave,” Kelly said during the event. “He went and told his boss what he just heard.”

Trump insists his call to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect,” but Kelly accepted the conclusion by House Democrats that the president had conditioned military aid on Ukraine’s agreement to announce an investigation of Joe Biden and his son.

That would have sounded to Vindman like “an illegal order,” Kelly said — and the U.S. Army officer was duty-bound to report it.

“We teach them, don’t follow an illegal order,” Kelly said, “and if you’re ever given one, you’ll raise it to whoever gives it to you that this is an illegal order, and then tell your boss.”