John Oliver nails Trump’s issues with his father in an epic 30-second diagnosis
While “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver closed his show with an assessment of India, he included in it an all-too accurate diagnosis of President Donald Trump’s “daddy issues.”
Trump is scheduled to land in India Monday for his first presidential visit to the country, where he’ll be the guest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he once called the “Father of India.” It was an unfortunate title since Mahatma Gandhi is generally regarded as the “Father of India.”
But it was the past reference Trump made to Modi that caught Oliver wondering if Trump’s past was showing in his desperate attempts at parental approval.
“Yeah, that’s not so bad. You remember what a father is, right?” Oliver asked. “It’s a guy who brings the family together by giving them lots of money but never emotional validation. Sure, that means the remainder of your life is a series of grasping quests for recognition and unconditional love from everyone around you. And if anyone doesn’t love you enough, you hate them and want them to die in prison. But living this kind of life is kind of like being in a very nice boat, making friends think you’re the best and anyone who doesn’t think that is a small hole in your boat and it lets the water in, and eventually you sink below the waves, and there’s nothing left but you drowning in a silent, screaming, abyss that your father bestows you as your gruesome birth-right.”
He explained that Modi is a lot like that, but for India.
You can see Oliver’s diagnosis below:
Trump is about to endure vegetarian meals on India trip — but friend admits ‘I have never seen him eat a vegetable’
An uncomfortable cultural division is about to pay out in India this week, as a burger-loving president will be forced to attend several vegetarian meals.
President Donald Trump, who prefers his steaks well-done and his burgers from McDonald's, will have at least one lunch and a banquit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a deoted vegitarian.
CNN spoke with a person close to the president who has dined with him several times. According to the friend, every now and then, the president will have a salad, but outside of that, "I have never seen him eat a vegetable."
Are Roger Stone’s attacks on the judge just a desperate attempt to score a new trial?
Once again, Roger Stone's lawyers filed a demand that Judge Amy Berman Jackson recuse herself from his case. And once again, Jackson denied the attempt.
Stone's relationship with Berman Jackson has been fraught with melodrama that seems entirely of his own making.
In the very early days of the trial, Stone was put under a gag order to keep the case out of the news and ensure the jury could remain impartial. Stone not only broke the gag rule, but he also went on his own personal attack against the judge, posting a photo of the judge surrounded by the crosshairs of a gun.
White House swears absence of Mulvaney on Trump’s India trip has nothing to do with comments begging for immigrants
The White House swears that the real reason chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was nixed at the last minute from attending the India trip has nothing to do with his latest comments about the desperate need for immigrants for the future of the United States.
Mulvaney was outed this week after he was caught on tape saying that the United States is "desperate" for immigrants.
"We are desperate — desperate — for more people," Mulvaney told a private group in England Wednesday. "We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we've had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants."