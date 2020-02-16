John Oliver tells Susan Collins she can tell Trump doesn’t learn: He kept having kids after Donald Trump Jr.
HBO host John Oliver returned Sunday evening after a cascade of unending news. On his season premiere of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver began with the announcement that on the break, the U.S. nearly went to war with North Korea, if you’re sick, you probably have the coronavirus, and you’ll be dead within an hour, and a “bitch” won the latest Westminster Dog Show.
When it came to President Donald Trump’s acquittal, Oliver
But when it came to the president’s impeachment, Oliver nailed Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who announced on CBS Evening News that the whole experience changed him.
“What are you talking about, Susan!?” Oliver exclaimed. “Of course he hasn’t learned his lesson. Trump never learns his lesson. This is the man whose first-born child was Donald Trump Jr., and he kept having children!”
Oliver then turned to the Roger Stone debacle.
“Was it really a miscarriage of justice, though?” Oliver asked, responding to a news report about Trump’s complaints. “Because, bear in mind that Stone was found guilty on seven counts, the sentencing was within established federal guidelines. Plus, look at him! I know you’re not supposed to profile people, but look at him! Look at him!”
Oliver then cycled through several of the most bizarre photos of Stone dressed in flashy, bizarre, or ostentatious outfits.
“His dress code is ‘business scoundrel!’ He looks like a mannequin at a department store for Dick Tracy villains! He looks like a guy whose day planner just says ‘Frame Roger Rabbit!’ Look at him!” Oliver exclaimed.
Whatever people think, the judge is the one who decides on the sentence, and there is an appeal process in place for Stone. The way the U.S. justice system works depends more on what people’s skin color is, how much money you have, and whether the judge has already had lunch, Oliver explained.
He then played clips of “genuinely terrifying” comments from Fox News, saying that the Justice Department isn’t independent and is supposed to do whatever the president says.
“Susan Collins may have been right about one thing,” Oliver closed the segment. “Trump did learn a lesson from his impeachment trial. Specifically, I can get away with anything because no one will hold me accountable.'”
The election is eight months away, but President Donald Trump is already crying foul.
Bloomberg News wrote Sunday that Trump is already working to undermine the American electoral process by attacking the Democratic presidential primary.
"Indeed, his campaign, with the full support of the Republican Party, is already waging a vigorous crusade to destroy his opposition. No, it's not Joe Biden, who inspired Trump's shakedown of Ukraine. Trump's gunning for bigger game: democracy itself," wrote Francis Wilkinson for Bloomberg.
More than 1,100 former US Department of Justice officials called on Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday to step down after he intervened last week to lower the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation for President Trump’s longtime friend and political crony Roger J. Stone Jr.
“It is unheard of for the Department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the President, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case,” wrote the former Justice Department attorneys in their Sunday letter. “It is even more outrageous for the Attorney General to intervene as he did here — after the President publicly condemned the sentencing recommendation that line prosecutors had already filed in court.”