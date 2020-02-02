Quantcast
Joni Ernst confronted by CNN’s Tapper for calling Trump’s Ukraine phone call ‘wrong’ and then refusing to say why

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) was put on the spot on Sunday morning on CNN after calling Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call seeking dirty on former Vice President Joe Biden “wrong” and then refusing to explain why she thought it was wrong.

Appearing on State of the Union, the Iowa Republican who is faced with a tough re-election fight, tried to laugh of some of host Jake Tapper’s questions as she avoided saying anything derogatory about the president.

Noting that some of her Republican colleagues in the Senate have called Trump’s attempt to get campaign information “wrong” the host pressed Ernst for her opinion.

“We’ve seen the Democrats presenting the case, and I think it really did show that there was something of concern with Burisma. And so I think that the Democrats can follow that, they will make that decision as they are going to the caucuses tonight. But overall, there is a corruption issue in Ukraine, and we have pointed it out for years,” Ernst explained.

Pressed on the wrongness by the host, Ernst demurred only saying, “The president has a lot of latitude to do what he wants to do… generally speaking, going after corruption would be the right thing to do. He did it maybe in the wrong manner. But I think that he could have done it through different channels.”

Watch below:

Breaking Banner

Yang hints at possible pardon for Trump

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week," Democratic presidential candidate contender Andrew Yang hinted that he would be opening to pardoning Donald Trump should he be convicted of crimes while in office.

Politico reports Yang was asked about the possibility of criminality by the president and said, if president, he would first ask for advice from his attorney general. Asked to elaborate, he stated, "If you look at history around the world, it's a very, very nasty pattern that developing countries have fallen into, where a new president ends up throwing the president before them in jail."

Breaking Banner

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel attacks her uncle Mitt Romney on impeachment: ‘You are helping a Democrat get elected’

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had "strengthened" the GOP by after pro-Trump conservatives launched an attack on her uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan noted that Trump allies had run attack advertisements against the Utah senator because he voted to allow witnesses in the president's impeachment trial.

"The Conservative Political Action Conference has disinvited [Mitt Romney] from an upcoming meeting," Brennan explained. "They put this ad online, there are TV ads against him. Do you think this is proper political retaliation?"

Activism

Senator who voted down evidence leaves Chuck Todd speechless by recommending everyone read Bolton’s book

Published

58 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) caught NBC host Chuck Todd off guard over the weekend when he suggested that senators should read former National Security adviser John Bolton after they acquit

"The House [impeachment] managers came to us and said, 'We have overwhelming evidence, we have a mountain of evidence,'" Alexander told Todd on NBC's Meet the Press. "Which made me think, then why do you need more evidence?"

"Do you think it's more helpful for the public to hear from John Bolton?" Todd asked.

"Well, they'll read his book in two weeks," Alexander quipped causing Todd to take a long pause.

