Judge Amy Jackson refuses to reschedule Roger Stone’s sentencing after he requests new trial

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone’s sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.

Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.

The jusge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone’s sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.

Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Roger Stone’s sentencing will still happen on Thursday despite the events of the last week or so, Judge Jackson says. @dsamuelsohn reporting — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 18, 2020

Judge Berman Jackson rules – Roger Stone’s sentencing will go forward Thursday as planned, while motions for a new trial are being argued. The execution of the sentence will be deferred until she decides on those motions. — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 18, 2020