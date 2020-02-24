Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges in criminal court in Chicago
CHICAGO — Almost a year to the day after Jussie Smollett was first brought up on charges accusing him of staging a bizarre hate crime on himself, the former “Empire” actor pleaded not guilty in a new criminal case connected to the incident.Smollett pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct before Judge James Linn. A new indictment earlier this month alleged Smollett made four separate false reports to Chicago police in the aftermath of the Jan. 29, 2019, incident near Smollett’s residence in Chicago’s tony Streeterville neighborhood.Smollett’s lawyers had requested a delay in the …
Joe Biden unveils new plan on housing and homelessness ahead of California primary
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joe Biden unveiled a new $640 billion housing plan on Monday that includes certain homeowner and renter protections already in place in California.While he won’t cap annual rent increases, which California lawmakers did last year, he supports a national Bill of Rights similar to the California Homeowner Bill of Rights.California’s 2013 law, which former state Attorney General Kamala Harris pushed for in response to the state’s mortgage and foreclosure crisis, prevents mortgage servicers from continuing a foreclosure process if a homeowner is still trying to get a loan modi... (more…)
Democrats slam $3 billion Wells Fargo settlement as ‘slap on the wrist’
Democrats blasted the $3 billion sales practices settlement that Wells Fargo came to with federal officials on Friday, calling it “a slap on the wrist” for a bank that could easily pay the cost of the deal.The settlement, reached between the bank, federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission, essentially put Wells Fargo on a form of probation, known as a deferred prosecution agreement, while requiring it to pay a total of $3 billion in penalties.For over a decade, Wells Fargo employees created millions of fake accounts in customers names, among other misconduct, to meet unrea... (more…)
‘Westworld’ Season 3 spoilers: Secret trailers tease a Man In Black surprise
We're just a few weeks away from the debut of Westworld Season 3 on HBO on March 15. While we still don't have a clear idea what to expect from the upcoming batch of episodes, some sharp-eyed fans of the show have discovered a handful of teasers hidden within a HBO-made website for a fictional company that will play a pivotal role in the story to come.HBO's marketing for WestworldSeason 3 is as trippy and mind-bending as the show itself: the network sponsored a panelfor the Wired 25 conference about big data under the mysterious name "Incite, inc.," then in November a website went livedescribi... (more…)