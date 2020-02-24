‘JUSTICE’: Celebration erupts as Harvey Weinstein heads to jail — and more charges await in California

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is headed to jail after being found guilty for two felony counts in New York.

While Weinstein still faces charges in California, he’ll begin his sentence immediately. New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. named the survivors at the press conference and said that they made history.

“Rape is rape,” he said, regardless of when it happened. “Weinstein is a vicious, serial, sexual predator, who used his power to threaten, rape, assault, trick, humiliate, and silence his victims.”

He closed by saying that he hopes this verdict inspires more rape survivors to come forward.

It was a sentiment that many on the internet shared.

You can read the responses below:

Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away… Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020

RAINN's statement on the Harvey Weinstein verdict today. pic.twitter.com/p4wbop3D2j — RAINN (@RAINN) February 24, 2020

It isn't a "Me Too" trial. He is the one accused. Me Too is a social awareness initiative & a call for recognition. That's akin to labeling racial injustice "The Negro Problem". Negroes didn't do it: https://t.co/LK30aWQ8Dz — Bijan C. Bayne (@bijancbayne) February 24, 2020

Over 80 women have publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault, or rape. Today is for them and the hundreds more who felt safer staying silent. https://t.co/0A8xk1u2mV — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 24, 2020

Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020

A measure of #Justice We all owe profound gratitude to the many brave women who came forward. This case sends a strong message to sexual predators in positions of immense power.#WeinsteinTrialhttps://t.co/GmdS8g2nvq — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 24, 2020

#HarveyWeinstein is guilty. And his accusers have some justice. But make no mistake. Too many woman with too similar allegations make it clear that he is a sexual predator. https://t.co/DGLj9R6ViD — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) February 24, 2020

Rape cases are difficult to prove, especially when time has elapsed. These two convictions signify that Harvey Weinstein‘s victims were brave and right to come forward. https://t.co/GVq8Hm5DTc — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 24, 2020

Sexual assault cases can be difficult to prove in the face of an aggressive defense case, but this result makes Harvey Weinstein a convicted felon and vindicates the brave victims who came forward and testified against him. https://t.co/pc6TLRG3YM — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 24, 2020

Yes. @TomOrtenberg is correct. A not guilty verdict means that the jury found the prosecution did not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. https://t.co/queOUG4jVu — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) February 24, 2020

Does Weinstein ditch his walker now that the verdict is in, or does he keep it going for a little while longer? — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 24, 2020

As Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape, let us all remember the only guy willing to call out Hollywood: "Netflix's Birdbox, a movie where people survive by acting they don't see a thing, sort of like working for Harvey Weinstein. You did it, I didn't, you did it." pic.twitter.com/vNykBX6BUs — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 24, 2020

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. The trial outcome is a rare time in which a powerful, rich man is held to account. A good moment for the survivors who risked everything to speak out. — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein: convicted rapist. It does not heal, but it is justice. I hope every predator that still exists in this industry (we all talk), and far beyond it, is in fear today. Truths come out. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) February 24, 2020

"I'm Harvey Weinstein– you know what I can do." Weinstein, whose signature throughout forty years of allegations was lack of accountability, has been declared guilty on two counts. — jodikantor (@jodikantor) February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein has been declared guilty on two counts GUILTY: Criminal sexual act in the first degree GUILTY: Third degree rape While he was not convicted of the more serious charges, this is a big day for the brave women who stepped forward & risked everything to speak out — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 24, 2020

That cheering you hear is the sound of female journalists finally being able to drop the "alleged" before "rapist Harvey Weinstein" in their columns. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein should have been guilty on all counts but fuck him I am glad he will never see a day outside of prison that fuck. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 24, 2020

While he was at NBC, Ronan Farrow worked with @RichMcHugh on the Harvey Weinstein investigation. Rich spent months on the investigation before he was thwarted by NBC executives and Ronan was forced to take the reporting to the New Yorker Please follow @RichMcHugh! https://t.co/2efnjtYpPt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 24, 2020

.@lisagreen_law: "Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, powerful men, who used their power violently to conduct crimes, commit crimes against women who came to them because they knew about their power. Now, what we're seeing is the state is making it clear this won't hold." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 24, 2020