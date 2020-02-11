Quantcast
Kansas City refugee from Sudan supported Trump — but now is ‘so disappointed’

16 mins ago

Maybe President Donald Trump never knew he had friends like former Sudanese refugee Philip Tutu, a Kansas City, Mo., computer systems engineer who not only voted for Trump in 2016, but worked hard for his election.So how did that turn out? First, the Trump administration rewarded Sudan’s genocidal Islamist dictator, Omar al-Bashir, who Tutu and many others in his community had been sure President Trump would crack down on, along with “all of the bad guys.”And now that the Sudanese people have finally managed to rid themselves of Bashir after 30 deadly years, the Trump administration has put Su…

2020 Election

Mike Bloomberg wins Dixville Notch as voting begins in New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary

2 hours ago

February 11, 2020

Tiny Dixville Notch -- population five -- traditionally votes at one minute after midnight to start the primary.

US Democrats braced for a volatile, consequential primary on Tuesday in New Hampshire as leftist Bernie Sanders and youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg fight for pole position in the race for who faces Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

But both were bested by Mike Bloomberg, who won both the Democratic side and the Republican side despite not being on the ballot.

Bloomberg received one vote in the GOP primary and two in the Democratic Primary.

Sanders and Buttigieg each received a single vote.

2020 Election

DNC ditched by 6 campaigns who formed their own voter protection program for New Hampshire: report

2 hours ago

February 11, 2020

The campaigns of leading Democratic presidential candidates are not relying upon the Democratic National Committee to protect the rights of voters in the first in the nation primary.

"The leading Democratic presidential campaigns have quietly banded together to run a joint voter protection program on Tuesday — a program designed to bypass a similar operation run by the Democratic National Committee and the New Hampshire Democratic Party," Politico reported late Monday evening.

