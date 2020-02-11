Kansas City refugee from Sudan supported Trump — but now is ‘so disappointed’
Maybe President Donald Trump never knew he had friends like former Sudanese refugee Philip Tutu, a Kansas City, Mo., computer systems engineer who not only voted for Trump in 2016, but worked hard for his election.So how did that turn out? First, the Trump administration rewarded Sudan’s genocidal Islamist dictator, Omar al-Bashir, who Tutu and many others in his community had been sure President Trump would crack down on, along with “all of the bad guys.”And now that the Sudanese people have finally managed to rid themselves of Bashir after 30 deadly years, the Trump administration has put Su…
