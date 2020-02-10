Kellyanne Conway hints more firings coming in the wake of Trump’s impeachment acquittal
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested more firings could come in the wake of President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal.
Conway appeared Monday morning on “Fox & Friends,” where she hinted that additional administration officials could be forced out for testifying against the president during the impeachment inquiry, reported Politico.
“Maybe,” she said, and defended the removal of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, from the National Security Council.
“In the case of the Vindman brothers, you remember, they were detailed here,” and remain “employed today,” Conway said. “They are working at the Army, where they were. They were detailed to the NSC. This is typical. I’ve had detailees on my small staff. This is very typical in a White House to have a detailee for a temporary period of time who then returns to what their full-time job is.”
She also justified the removal of EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, who also testified against the president.
“It was nice of the president to give him that post in the first place,” Conway said. “He wrote a big check to the inauguration but wasn’t really there before the president improbably, unsurprisingly, won, for people like that.”
Former RNC spokesman goes down in flames after he tells CNN that Mitch McConnell stands up to Trump
Kevin Sheridan, a former Republican National Committee spokesman and adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-UT) 2012 presidential campaign, crashed and burned during a CNN segment in which he claimed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) regularly stands up to President Donald Trump.
During a segment about Mitt Romney's ouster from conservative circles in the wake of his vote to convict President Donald Trump of abusing his power, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Sheridan what Republican lawmakers other than the junior senator from Utah are actually willing to stand up to the president.
Unions now back Republicans as often as Democrats in GOP-dominated Ohio
Labor unions are donating as much to Ohio Republicans as they are to Democrats, because there simply aren't enough of them in positions of power in the GOP-dominated state.
About 90 cents on the dollar are contributed nationally to Democrats by labor unions, but a Cincinnati Enquirer analysis found that unions donated about the same amount of money in 2019 to Republicans.
UK officials mull Scotland-Northern Ireland ‘Boris bridge’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered officials to look into building a bridge between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, his spokesman said Monday.
The idea of a bridge from Scotland to the province of Northern Ireland has been around for years but has gained new impetus under Johnson's leadership.
It has support from some pro-British politicians in Northern Ireland as a way of boosting connections with the mainland, which are being strained by Brexit.
But others question the feasibility and cost of the project given the deep water and windy conditions in the North Channel, which at its narrowest is 12 miles (19 kilometres) across.