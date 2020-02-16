Kellyanne Conway sputters lies to Chris Wallace: Trump is victim of a ‘two-tier justice system’
White House aide Kellyanne Conway asserted on Sunday that President Donald Trump is being mistreated by a “two-tier justice system.”
During an interview on FOX News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Conway for the president’s reaction to a Justice Department decision not to prosecute former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was forced to correct misstatements to the inspector general.
“The president recognizes, as many people do, it feels like there’s a two-tiered criminal justice system,” Conway opined. “If you’re President Trump or people associated with him, those prosecutions have gone one way.”
Conway went on to say that McCabe is a “serial liar whether he’s prosecuted or not.”
Watch the video below from Fox News Sunday.
CNN exposes depth of Trump associates buying rally attendance and votes for cash
On Sunday morning, CNN took a deep dive into reports that groups allied with President Donald Trump are funneling cash to potential voters in the hopes that they will turn out in November in what is expected to be a close presidential election.
The report centers on Darrell Scott, a pastor from Cleveland who is a prominent ally of the president and has been running a possibly illegal program designed to win over black voters for the president that literally involves handing them envelopes stuffed with cash at mini-rallies.
Your tax dollars at work: Trump admin’s new policies more alarming than president’s vengeance campaign against perceived enemies
So, while Donald Trump has been parading his vengeance campaign against perceived enemies, what’s his actual government been doing?
Inquiring skeptics want to know.
Mostly, once we set aside the pomp of awarding undeserved medals to Rush Limbaugh and continuing to irritate foreign leaders who had considered themselves allies, the answer is that the government continues to pursue the anti-immigrant, anti-science, anti-environmental policies that have marked the last three years.
He is promoting a candidate for the Federal Reserve board who believes in returning the country to valuing the U.S. dollar to the gold standard, a policy rejected decades ago, he is talking about cutting a fifth of U.S. aid to foreign countries, and he is backing an end to fighting fraud in student loans. A deputy secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs has dismissed, while the department has been spending millions in outside health services with no apparent accountability. And the Pentagon has been ordered to halt a $10 billion computer project because of a lawsuit filed by Amazon that says Trump put his heavy thumb on the scale to keep the contract from going its way.
Bill Barr ouster demanded by over 1,100 ex-Justice Dept officials in scathing letter
According to a report from the New York Times, over 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials have signed on to a letter calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to step down.
The report states the letter insists, "Each of us strongly condemns President Trump’s and Attorney General Barr’s interference in the fair administration of justice,” adding those actions "require Mr. Barr to resign.”
The Times notes that signers of the letter come from across the political spectrum, adding, "Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal group, gathered the signatures from Justice Department alumni and said it would collect more."