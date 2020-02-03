Ken Starr’s closing remarks defend Trump by invoking MLK and ‘the moral arc of the universe’
Ken Starr, an attorney for the president, invoked Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his closing defense at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
“We hear the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dream-filled speech about freedom,” Starr told the U.S. senators in attendance. “The Lincoln Memorial, which stood behind Dr. King as he spoke on that historic day. Dr. King is gone, felled by an assassin’s bullet, but his words remain with us.”
“And during his magnificent life, Dr. King spoke not only about freedom, freedom standing alone, he spoke frequently about freedom and justice,” Starr continued. “And in his speeches he summoned up regularly the words of an abolitionist from the prior century, Theodore Parker, who referred to the moral arc of the universe — the long moral arc of the universe points toward justice.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
Breaking Banner
‘I don’t know what happened to Lindsey’: Jill Biden takes jab at former friend Graham in CNN interview
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host John Berman, Dr. Jill Biden described her family's previous friendship with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and was at a loss for words to understand why he has become such an avid advocate for President Donald Trump.
Reacting to reports that the South Carolina Republican wants to use several Republican-controlled Senate committees to investigate the whistleblower behind Trump's impeachment, husband Joe Biden and stepson Hunter, the doctor tried to figure out what has become of the Graham she has known for years.
With Berman mentioning Graham as someone “whom I think you count as a friend,” Biden replied, "we did.”
Breaking Banner
‘We knew what would happen’ under Trump — but the media just played along: CNN commentator Wajahat Ali
Last week, the right-wing rage machine seized on a viral CNN clip that featured former Republican strategist Rick Wilson and commentator Wajahat Ali, who appeared to mock Donald Trump's supporters for their general ignorance and slavish devotion to their leader. Host Don Lemon started laughing so hard he had to put his head on his desk. Trump and his followers in the conservative media, needless to say, were not amused.
For all of Trump and his supporters' complaints about "political correctness" and how liberals are "snowflakes," they're the ones constantly in search of safe spaces. Trump called Lemon, not for the first time, "the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!)" Ivanka Trump piggybacked on her father's complaints with: "You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation's 'Real Elites' is disgusting."
Breaking Banner
‘Move for a mistrial’: Legal analyst says Adam Schiff must end Senate trial before GOP acquits Trump
NBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner on Sunday addressed the possibility that Chief Justice John Roberts could declare a mistrial before Republicans in the Senate acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment charges on Wednesday.
Kirshner argued that House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff could call for a mistrial even though such a move is not contemplated in Senate rules.
"I wish Schiff WOULD make a motion for a mistrial based on, among other things, the revelation of [Pat] Cipollone’s grossly unethical conduct/conflicts of interest," Kirshner wrote on Twitter, referring to allegations that the president's attorney witnessed presidential high crimes.