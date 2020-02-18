Quantcast
‘Leave Bill Barr alone’: Louisiana Republican is fed up with former prosecutors criticizing the attorney general

Published

37 mins ago

on

In an earth-moving public statement, over 2,000 ex-employees of the Department of Justice have signed a letter calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign, saying he “openly and repeatedly flouted” the principle of equal justice under the rule of law in his handling of the Roger Stone case.

“Although there are times when political leadership appropriately weighs in on individual prosecutions, it is unheard of for the Department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the President, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case,” the letter reads.

The statement was organized by the bipartisan group Project Democracy, but according to Senator John Kennedy (R-TN), there’s nothing bipartisan about them.

“Let me be clear — I trust Bill Barr,” Kennedy said during an appearance on Fox News with host Neil Cavuto.

“I know that there are like eleven-hundred former Justice Department officials who want him to resign,” Kennedy continued. “If you look deeply, you’ll find out that’s been put together by a group called Project Democracy, which is a group that’s just to the left of Lenin — I think everybody ought to leave Bill Barr alone and let him do his job.”

Watch:

World Health Organization urges calm: Covid-19 coronavirus is ‘less deadly’ than SARS

Published

1 min ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international health officials sought to calm global nerves, citing a study showing most cases are mild and warning against excessive measures to contain the epidemic.

Nearly 1,900 people have now died and more than 72,000 others infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries.

The situation remains dire at the epicentre, with the director of a hospital in the central city of Wuhan becoming the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness.

But Chinese officials released a study showing most patients have mild cases of the illness, and World Health Organization officials said the mortality rate was relatively low.

Legal expert cited by the White House thinks Trump was guilty as charged

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The White House justified pardoning former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik by listing legal scholars who supported the presidential move.

"Among others, this pardon is supported by Rudy Giuliani, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Geraldo Rivera, Charlie Daniels, Chief Paul Cell, Judge Ray Reddin, Former Chief of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department John Comparetto, Representative Peter King, Christopher Ruddy, Chief and Mrs. Eddie Gallagher, and Sidney Powell," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

It was unsurprising to see the White House cite Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell or Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy -- who never went to law school.

