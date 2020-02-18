‘Leave Bill Barr alone’: Louisiana Republican is fed up with former prosecutors criticizing the attorney general

In an earth-moving public statement, over 2,000 ex-employees of the Department of Justice have signed a letter calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign, saying he “openly and repeatedly flouted” the principle of equal justice under the rule of law in his handling of the Roger Stone case.

“Although there are times when political leadership appropriately weighs in on individual prosecutions, it is unheard of for the Department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the President, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case,” the letter reads.

The statement was organized by the bipartisan group Project Democracy, but according to Senator John Kennedy (R-TN), there’s nothing bipartisan about them.

“Let me be clear — I trust Bill Barr,” Kennedy said during an appearance on Fox News with host Neil Cavuto.

“I know that there are like eleven-hundred former Justice Department officials who want him to resign,” Kennedy continued. “If you look deeply, you’ll find out that’s been put together by a group called Project Democracy, which is a group that’s just to the left of Lenin — I think everybody ought to leave Bill Barr alone and let him do his job.”

Watch:

Senator Kennedy claims the group who is behind justice department officials calling on AG Barr to resign is just to the left of Lenin pic.twitter.com/bmSKLBD3FQ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 18, 2020