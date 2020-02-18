Quantcast
Legal scholars slam Trump’s threat to sue Robert Mueller: ‘He’s serial abuser of the legal system’

Published

1 hour ago

on

In a series of tweets this Tuesday morning, President Trump threatened to sue various people involved in Robert Mueller’s expansive probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” Trump tweeted. “Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out.”

As Law&Crime points out, his Twitter rant was sparked by the recent events surrounding the sentencing of his longtime confidant, Roger Stone, and Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention in the case — followed by Barr’s public statements where he seemingly expressed frustration with Trump’s tweeting about cases of which he’s involved.

Speaking to Law&Crime, former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah said Trump is “completely out of control with his attack on the justice system and career prosecutors for his own political and personal purposes.”

“It’s been this way for a while but its reached new heights as institutions refuse to buckle under him—like a grand jury not indicting [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe], prosecutors resigning or withdrawing when asked to do things against their ethical duty,” she added.

“If we had a real Attorney General who actually cared about impartial justice he would speak out about this and stand up for Mueller and the Special Counsel investigation and the prosecutors,” she continued. “But we obviously don’t have that. I hope Congress and the DOJ Inspector General recognize how dangerous and aberrant Barr’s actions are in enabling this.”

Also speaking to Law&Crime was vocal Trump critic and Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, who said that for someone with no regard for the rule of law, “Trump sure is enamored of invoking the law almost as often as he lies.”

“To him, it apparently makes no difference at all whether his lawsuits have even a smidgen of merit,” Tribe continued. “He knows he can wear many litigants down just by making threats. When someone calls his bluff, he often folds. He is, in short, a serial abuser of the legal system just as he has become a serial abuser of the presidential power with which he was sadly entrusted.”


World Health Organization urges calm: Covid-19 coronavirus is ‘less deadly’ than SARS

Published

1 min ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international health officials sought to calm global nerves, citing a study showing most cases are mild and warning against excessive measures to contain the epidemic.

Nearly 1,900 people have now died and more than 72,000 others infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries.

The situation remains dire at the epicentre, with the director of a hospital in the central city of Wuhan becoming the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness.

But Chinese officials released a study showing most patients have mild cases of the illness, and World Health Organization officials said the mortality rate was relatively low.

Legal expert cited by the White House thinks Trump was guilty as charged

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The White House justified pardoning former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik by listing legal scholars who supported the presidential move.

"Among others, this pardon is supported by Rudy Giuliani, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Geraldo Rivera, Charlie Daniels, Chief Paul Cell, Judge Ray Reddin, Former Chief of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department John Comparetto, Representative Peter King, Christopher Ruddy, Chief and Mrs. Eddie Gallagher, and Sidney Powell," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

It was unsurprising to see the White House cite Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell or Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy -- who never went to law school.

‘Leave Bill Barr alone’: Louisiana Republican is fed up with former prosecutors criticizing the attorney general

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

In an earth-moving public statement, over 2,000 ex-employees of the Department of Justice have signed a letter calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign, saying he "openly and repeatedly flouted" the principle of equal justice under the rule of law in his handling of the Roger Stone case.

"Although there are times when political leadership appropriately weighs in on individual prosecutions, it is unheard of for the Department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the President, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case," the letter reads.

