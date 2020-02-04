Quantcast
Limbaugh has ‘built a radio empire on spreading hate’: Internet pounds Trump for host’s Medal of Freedom award

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters at a pre-State of the Union ceremony that he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who on Monday revealed to listeners that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Trump’s decision sparked immediate controversy on social media, with some commenters acknowledging the seriousness of Limbaugh’s condition but criticizing Trump’s rationale for awarding the high distinction on him:

February 4, 2020

Spanish response to Trump’s State of the Union will lambaste Republicans for dismantling healthcare

February 4, 2020

The following are the excerpts from Rep. Veronica Escobar's (D-TX) Spanish response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address. The English translation follows the Spanish.

Aquí en Texas, los líderes republicanos se han negado a mover un dedo para mejorar el acceso a una salud asequible y de calidad. En mi estado, la expansión de Medicaid podría proporcionar atención a cientos de miles de tejanos.

A la vez, los republicanos de todo el país luchan activamente para desmantelar los beneficios que salvan vidas, trabajando en las cortes para eliminar hasta la última protección de la Ley del Cuidado de Salud a Bajo Precio, incluyendo protecciones para los 130 millones de personas con enfermedades preexistentes.

Democrats to attack Trump’s focus on the stock market over American workers in State of the Union response

February 4, 2020

The following are excerpts from the Democratic response by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.

During my campaign, people told me to fix the damn roads – because blown tires and broken windshields are downright dangerous. And car repairs take money from rent, child care, or groceries.

And we – the Democrats – are doing something about it.

***

I was holding down a new job, caring for my newborn daughter as well as my mom at the end of her brain cancer battle. I was up all night with a baby and during the day, I had to fight my mom’s insurance company when they wrongly denied her coverage for chemotherapy.

