Limbaugh has ‘built a radio empire on spreading hate’: Internet pounds Trump for host’s Medal of Freedom award

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters at a pre-State of the Union ceremony that he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who on Monday revealed to listeners that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Trump’s decision sparked immediate controversy on social media, with some commenters acknowledging the seriousness of Limbaugh’s condition but criticizing Trump’s rationale for awarding the high distinction on him:

"An especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors." Rush Limbaugh does not deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom. At all. Not even close. Ridiculous. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 4, 2020

I wish a full recovery for Rush Limbaugh but the idea he deserves a medal of freedom is offensive. He's built a radio empire on spreading hate, spewing disinformation and dividing Americans. It cheapens the Medal for every person who earned the distinction. Typical Trump — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 4, 2020

Trump is giving Rush Limbaugh, a racist/sexist/birther/conspiracy theorist, the Medal of Freedom. A flat-out embarrassment. Our country’s moral compass has never been lower! — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) February 4, 2020

“Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?” — Rush Limbaugh https://t.co/L8q0E5biKG — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 4, 2020

I wish Rush Limbaugh a speedy recovery. Fuck Cancer.

That doesn’t mean he should get a Medal of Freedom.

Limbaugh has spent decades spreading lies, hatred, conspiracy theories. The same shit Trump gets off on.

Fucking sad.

Hatred deserves no rewards. — dylan🇺🇸 (@dylanmsmitty) February 5, 2020

Trump gave Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom. I just checked the entire dictionary and there are no words to accurately express how fucking insane that it. — Sergio Siano (@SergioJSiano) February 5, 2020

#medaloffreedom is tainted when all that is required is being a friend of the @potus. There are many who have risked much more and diminishes the value of such an honor. @realDonaldTrump is just buying friendship because he doesn't have friends otherwise. #SAD — blinkvet (@blinkvetvendor) February 5, 2020