Lindsey Graham faces revolt from GOP lawmakers over plan to investigate whistleblower: WaPo reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday morning, Washington Post congressional reporter Rachael Bade claimed some Republican lawmakers are balking at a plan by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to go after the whistleblower whose report led to the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

 Fox News’ Sunday Morning FuturesSen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower, stating, “The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower,” before adding, “I want to understand how all this crap started.”

According to Bade, that sentiment is not universal among Republican lawmakers.

“So Lindsey Graham was onTV yesterday talking about how Senate Republicans need to call in the whistle-blower even though this is over,” Bade told hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota. “Part of me wonders, was he trying to speak to an audience of one? I know the president is unhappy about being impeached, but Lindsey Graham has been talking about this for a couple of months now. they haven’t really done anything about it.”

“So part of me wonders, is this just him firing up the rhetoric the way the president wants him to? Fight fire with fire?” she suggested. “We’ll see if they actually make these moves to call in the whistleblower privately or bring in Obama officials. But from my understanding, there’s a lot of Republicans who just want to move on and they’re not interested in that. so we’ll see what Graham ends up doing.”

Watch below:

