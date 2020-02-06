Lindsey Graham takes a swipe at Mitt Romney’s faith: His religion is ‘clouding’ his thinking

This Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called into Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show and discussed Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) guilty vote at the close of President Trump’s impeachment trial. At one point during the segment, Graham addressed Romney’s assertion that his vote was reinforced by the oath that he swore to God.

“All I can tell you is that God gave us free will and common sense,” Graham said. “I used the common sense God gave me to understand this was a bunch of B.S.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Impeachment] was politically driven, it was driven by people who are not looking for the truth, they hate Trump, they were gonna impeach him the day he got elected and if you can’t see through this, you know, your religion is clouding your thinking here,” Graham continued. “When I go to meet God at the pearly gates I don’t think he’s going to ask me, ‘Why didn’t you convict Trump?’ I may be wrong but I don’t think that’s gonna be at the top of the list.”

Listen to his comments over at Fox News.