Lisa Murkowski slammed for ‘playacting’ as she announces her intent to bury Trump’s misconduct

After Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) finally announced she would vote in lockstep with her party to acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine scheme — even as she acknowledged that the president’s behavior was “shameful and wrong” — commenters on social media, including multiple legal experts, excoriated her for her decision:

ADVERTISEMENT

Lining up to sit on the fence. Truth and justice aren’t fence-sitters. #ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/SlkX9jO4HL — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) February 4, 2020

Senator @lisamurkowski logic: 1. Shame on all of YOU for being overly partisan;

2. Shame on all of YOU for not having open minds;

3. Trump's conduct was "shameful and wrong";

4. NOT GUILTY. https://t.co/NuHNqqNl3L — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 4, 2020

“The president’s behavior was shameful and wrong,” but she’s mad at Schumer?🤷‍♀️ — LiberalFish (@akemor) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I guess getting FIRST HAND witness testimony was less important than complaining @ letter by Schumer,Nadler calling it a cover up, ire over Schiff “heads on a pike”,or concerns over process It is too bad they don’t have the voire dire process in the senate to rule out jurors — Cathy (@CathyNotToday) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So glad she finally broke the tension and solved that mystery https://t.co/DdBQ3zDOnQ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When I see Trump spend two days rage-tweeting about Murkowski for saying slightly bad things about him, or Collins for voting for witnesses, then — and ONLY then — will I believe their alleged role as moderates is anything more than playacting bullshit orchestrated by McConnell. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) February 4, 2020

Her legacy will be that of unparalleled cowardice. Unparalleled may be the wrong word as there appear to be plenty of passengers in that boat. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When I took office as a city councilor I was told that my primary job was to vote.

"He's guilty but, darn, I just can't convict him" is not a vote. Honestly. What would these Wimps do on a real jury? — Penny Dunster EdD (@THP1640) February 4, 2020