Quantcast
Connect with us

Local officials complained to Iowa Dems about problems with caucus app last week: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Local officials in Iowa were aware of problems with an app that’s being blamed for some of the problems with the state’s primary caucus.

Democratic Party officials have been unable to declare a winner in Monday’s caucus votes, and one local party official revealed that Democratic leaders were warned about the app last week, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We knew the app was a problem last Thursday,” said Sean Bagniewski, chair of the Polk County Democratic Party. “We had had so many complaints about the app that we started telling our chairs that if they were having problems with the app then you should call in the results.”

Local party officials asked state officials to help resolve the issues, but even a “dedicated staffer” assigned to the task was unable to help.

The state party didn’t provide any training for the app, which local officials had trouble logging into and activating, Bagniewski said.

When precinct chairs tried to call in results through a backup hotline, Bagniewski said, they were placed on hold for up to two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

All Democrats except Biden declare ‘victory’ in Iowa — here’s why they’re definitely wrong about that

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

One Democratic presidential candidate has won the Iowa caucuses. But because of an epic project management failure, we likely won't know who that winner is until sometime late Tuesday — at best.

Not since the spectacular failed launch of Healthcare.gov, the Obama administration's online insurance exchange that nearly doomed the Affordable Care Act, has there been such a grand display of technological incompetence. Fyre Fest, after all, played no part in potentially electing the next president of the United States. "Dems in disarray," a sometimes ironic meme deployed by the left and right alike, serves as an apt description of the disastrous first vote of the 2020 presidential cycle.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Cowardly Republicans have one chance to rein in Trump and they’ll fail at that too: conservative columnist

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis called the Republican Party "disgraceful" for how they have handled the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and said they have ie last chance to at least partially redeem themselves before voting to acquit him.

As Lewis notes, "There’s still a way they can avoid looking like complete patsies: They can censure Trump for his abuse of power, and formally warn him not to do it again."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump gloats over Iowa’s bungled Democratic caucus: ‘The only person that can claim victory is Trump’

Published

53 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump gloated over the bungled results in the Democratic caucuses in Iowa.

The winner of the first-in-the-nation caucus remain unclear Tuesday morning, after results were improperly recorded and precinct tallies were improperly transmitted -- among other problems -- and the president claimed victory over the entire Democratic field.

"The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster," Trump tweeted. "Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is 'Trump.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image