Local officials complained to Iowa Dems about problems with caucus app last week: report

Local officials in Iowa were aware of problems with an app that’s being blamed for some of the problems with the state’s primary caucus.

Democratic Party officials have been unable to declare a winner in Monday’s caucus votes, and one local party official revealed that Democratic leaders were warned about the app last week, reported the Washington Post.

“We knew the app was a problem last Thursday,” said Sean Bagniewski, chair of the Polk County Democratic Party. “We had had so many complaints about the app that we started telling our chairs that if they were having problems with the app then you should call in the results.”

Local party officials asked state officials to help resolve the issues, but even a “dedicated staffer” assigned to the task was unable to help.

The state party didn’t provide any training for the app, which local officials had trouble logging into and activating, Bagniewski said.

When precinct chairs tried to call in results through a backup hotline, Bagniewski said, they were placed on hold for up to two hours.