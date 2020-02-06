Lou Dobbs blasted as ‘an unapologetic racist birther’ after his ‘crazy’ praise of Donald Trump
Fox Business Network personality Lou Dobbs trended nationwide on Twitter on Thursday after suggesting that President Donald Trump was the best thing to happen to African Americans since President Abraham Lincoln ended slavery.
“This President has done more for African Americans in this country than any President since Lincoln,” Dobbs claimed, according to a tweet from the commander-in-chief.
The internet was shocked by the comparison.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
And Trump takes credit for President Obama’s economic recovery while calling African American NFL players sons of b*tches and completely ignoring the extrajudicial killings of African American men and boys by the police for the crime of holding cell phones or breathing air.
Lou Dobbs compared Mitt Romney to Judas. Let me remind these fake Christians: Judas betrayed Jesus. Mitt Romney did what God commanded of him – to obey the law and follow his conscience. For Dobbs to suggest Trump is Jesus is just too far.
– Calling for the execution of the innocent Central Park 5,
– Refusing to rent to African Americans
– 'Birtherism'
– "My African American"
– Referring to African countries as "shitholes"
I'll leave it there.
REMINDER: Black unemployment dropped from 16.8% to 6.5%, – 10.3 percentage points, under Barack Obama‘s administration.
Black unemployment has dropped from 6.5% to 5.5%, – 1 percentage point under 46-1’s administration.
“Lowest Black unemployment” is not his bragging right.
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 7, 2020
Fox Propaganda’s Lou Dobbs is in fact an unapologetic racist birther, so when he compares another racist birther to President Abraham Lincoln, all he’s really doing is silently advocating for slavery.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 7, 2020
