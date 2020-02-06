Lou Dobbs blasted as ‘an unapologetic racist birther’ after his ‘crazy’ praise of Donald Trump

Fox Business Network personality Lou Dobbs trended nationwide on Twitter on Thursday after suggesting that President Donald Trump was the best thing to happen to African Americans since President Abraham Lincoln ended slavery.

“This President has done more for African Americans in this country than any President since Lincoln,” Dobbs claimed, according to a tweet from the commander-in-chief.

The internet was shocked by the comparison.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Well if a white bigot like Lou Dobbs says it then it must be true — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 7, 2020

You are a garbage person. Quoting Lou Dobbs isn't going to change that. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 7, 2020

And Trump takes credit for President Obama’s economic recovery while calling African American NFL players sons of b*tches and completely ignoring the extrajudicial killings of African American men and boys by the police for the crime of holding cell phones or breathing air. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 7, 2020

I never thought this possible, but Lou may be more demented than you. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) February 7, 2020

Donald Trump Loves "the blacks” pt 1 That time he refused to unequivocally denounce Nazis and White Supremacists. “Very Fine People”pic.twitter.com/bl0ElDTABZ — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) February 7, 2020

This is one of those conversations white people have when black people are not around. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 7, 2020

People are saying Lou Dobbs' brain has turned to Moosh, the Mooshiest Moosh anyone will ever see, believe me! — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) February 7, 2020

Lou Dobbs compared Mitt Romney to Judas. Let me remind these fake Christians: Judas betrayed Jesus. Mitt Romney did what God commanded of him – to obey the law and follow his conscience. For Dobbs to suggest Trump is Jesus is just too far. — Vicki Ringer (@vickiringer) February 6, 2020

The fuck would Lou Dobbs know about black folks in this country? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 7, 2020

– Calling for the execution of the innocent Central Park 5,

– Refusing to rent to African Americans

– 'Birtherism'

– "My African American"

– Referring to African countries as "shitholes" I'll leave it there. — Mike Pence – Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) February 7, 2020

Lou Dobbs is as crazy as you are. pic.twitter.com/Rn7tazvKiL — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 7, 2020

REMINDER: Black unemployment dropped from 16.8% to 6.5%, – 10.3 percentage points, under Barack Obama‘s administration. Black unemployment has dropped from 6.5% to 5.5%, – 1 percentage point under 46-1’s administration. “Lowest Black unemployment” is not his bragging right. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 7, 2020

And prominent birther Lou Dobbs is definitely not a racist, so that settles that. https://t.co/WTuT1lxThB — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 7, 2020

Fox Propaganda’s Lou Dobbs is in fact an unapologetic racist birther, so when he compares another racist birther to President Abraham Lincoln, all he’s really doing is silently advocating for slavery. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 7, 2020

Well who better to speak for 150 years of African Americans than Lou Dobbs https://t.co/mTcWnxlwV6 — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) February 7, 2020

Yes, noted civil rights icon Lou Dobbs truly has his pulse on the African American community https://t.co/Salixlebj0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 7, 2020

Sure, because if I want to know what black people really think, the first thing I'm going to do is ask a white racist like Lou Dobbs. https://t.co/svFauVelVO — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 7, 2020

