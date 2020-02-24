Quantcast
Connect with us

Louisiana judge admits to exchanging racist texts with cop boyfriend about courtroom employees

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on a local TV station on Sunday, a district court judge in Assumption Parrish in Louisiana owned up to racist comments she made about African-American employees in her courtroom that she texted to her then-police officer boyfriend.

According to WAFB, Judge Jessie LeBlanc initially denied using the N-word about a black sheriff’s deputy and a black law clerk in her district when texting with former chief deputy, Capt. Bruce Prejean, with whom she was involved while both were married.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her weekend interview, the judge came clean and apologized after stating, “I admit that I used that word. I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it. It was uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset. But, it’s no excuse.”

According to to the report, “At least I was NEVER unfaithful to you with ANYONE- much less a ni****,” one of the messages read. “I’m sure you are with thug ni**** Erick. He is such a good friend,” said another.

Pressed further by WAFB reporter Scottie Hunter over whether she had used the offensive term outside of the texts, the judge hedged her answer.

“Not in a – no – not – no – not in a – no – I have not used that racial slur in the past,” the judge replied. “This was in a moment of a heated exchange that was private between Bruce and one I that I never dreamed would have come out to the public.”

According to the report, “The text messages added fuel to an ongoing dispute against the embattled 23rd Judicial district judge, whose record has fallen under scrutiny after she acknowledged having an affair with Prejean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report notes District Attorney Ricky Babin has “filed a motion asking that LeBlanc voluntarily remove herself from criminal matters” due to her affair before she admitted to the racist texts.

According to Baton Rouge NAACP President Eugene Collins, “She should be removed from the bench,” saying her impartiality as a jurist has been compromised and that he will lead a protest to have her removed if she doesn’t leave voluntarily.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Julian Assange lawyer tells court: After pardon fell through, Trump administration resorted to ‘extortion’

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

An attorney for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange accused the Trump administration of extortion in a London court on Monday.

The WikiLeaks attorney appeared at Woolwich Crown Court along with U.S. prosecutors, who argued that Assange should be extradited the United States, where he faces 18 charges and up to 175 years in jail.

Attorneys for Assange previously told the court that former Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) tried to broker a pardon deal between the White House and Assange if he would agree to say that Russia was not the source of hacked Democratic Party emails.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black teens shocked after basketball announcer calls their names ‘disgusting’

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

A longtime announcer at high-school basketball games in Oklahoma sparked outrage last week when he said that black players on the Crooked Oak High School lady's basketball team had "disgusting" names.

Local news station KFOR reports that the announcer made the remarks during a game between Crooked Oak and rival Newkirk High School on Friday.

In a video taken at the game, the announcer can be heard saying, "The Crooked Oak Lady Ruff Necks, now their names are pretty disgusting."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Money hungry mannequin’ Ivanka Trump buried for her taxpayer-funded ‘field trip’ to India with her dad

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Ivanka Trump was hammered on Twitter for posting pictures of her trip to India where she praised the "grandeur" of the Taj Mahal -- with herself featured front and center before it.

Donald Trump's daughter, a senior White House adviser, has taken to using her Twitter feed to promote herself (usually via photos or video clips) as she travels the world, presumably representing the United States. Monday morning's tweet was no exception, with the two pictures accompanied by, "The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!" followed by emojis of the American flag and India's flag.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image