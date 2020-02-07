Quantcast
Connect with us

Lt Col Vindman’s twin brother was also fired and escorted from the White House: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Thursday after having Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman escorted off the White House grounds.

The action was widely seen as retaliation for Vindman’s testimony in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Vindman’s twin brother was also escorted from the premises.

“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time,” The Times reported, citing “two people briefed on the developments.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Widespread shock after White House fired Lt Col Vindman’s brother: ‘Trump is completely unrestrained now’

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

The White House escorted Lt. Col. Alexandar Vindman from the White House grounds on Friday after testifying in the inquiry that resulted in President Donald Trump being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The move was widely seen as retaliation, an analysis that appeared sound on Friday when it was reported that the White House also unceremoniously escorted Vindman's twin brother from the White House grounds.

“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time,” The New York Times reported, citing “two people briefed on the developments.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lt Col Vindman’s twin brother was also fired and escorted from the White House: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Thursday after having Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman escorted off the White House grounds.

The action was widely seen as retaliation for Vindman's testimony in Trump's impeachment inquiry.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Vindman's twin brother was also escorted from the premises.

"Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time," The Times reported, citing "two people briefed on the developments."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump whines he is ‘very surprised and disappointed’ Democratic senator voted to remove him from office

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's anger over a bipartisan vote to remove him from office continued on Friday afternoon.

In his latest airing of grievances, Trump complained that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted with a united Democratic Party, both independent senators, and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to remove the commander-in-chief from office.

"I was very surprised & disappointed that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against me on the Democrat’s totally partisan Impeachment Hoax," Trump complained.

"No President has done more for the great people of West Virginia than me (Pensions), and that will always continue," he claimed.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image