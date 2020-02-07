Lt Col Vindman’s twin brother was also fired and escorted from the White House: report
President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Thursday after having Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman escorted off the White House grounds.
The action was widely seen as retaliation for Vindman’s testimony in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.
On Friday, The New York Times reported that Vindman’s twin brother was also escorted from the premises.
“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time,” The Times reported, citing “two people briefed on the developments.”
Vindman’s twin brother, who also worked at the NSC, was fired as well, according to a person briefed on the situation. @maggieNYT https://t.co/WepVxrBNPQ
