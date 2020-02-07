‘Stunning level of brazen corruption’: Trump roasted for treatment of Purple Heart recipient Alexander Vindman

Not too long after President Trump hinted he’d be booted from his post at the White House for daring to testify in the House impeachment inquiry, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was reportedly escorted from the White House on Friday.

Vindman was on the receiving end of a huge wave of right-wing vitriol in the wake of his testimony in November — vitriol that also came from the White House and Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move was met with disdain from many of Trump’s critics on Twitter, who felt it was nothing more than political retribution carried out by Trump:

It’s one thing to shorten an army officer’s detail to the White House. It’s another to have security escort out an active-duty officer who has been accused of no wrongdoing at all. https://t.co/KG1JUcoih4 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 7, 2020

This is appalling. Lt. Col. Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, has honorably served our country and is a true hero. @realDonaldTrump will do anything to hide the truth and retaliate against truth-tellers, which should alarm all Americans. #VindmanisaPatriot https://t.co/Qqehs1yhWL — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) February 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The stunning level of brazen corruption from this administration, now completely unburdened by fear of oversight due to spineless GOP Senators, is epic. https://t.co/mvKG2pH9pB — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) February 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

LTC. Vindman is a hero. This is how Trump treats a distinguished Purple Heart recipient. A national disgrace. https://t.co/fZaDYjS2F3 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump gets to have anyone who he wants to have in the NSC but let’s be clear, he’s waiting for two days after the impeachment is over for a reason. He’s embarrassing the guy who testified under orders from Congress. It’s retribution. GOP loves it https://t.co/7ZxKs6rQNe — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) February 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, this hero was removed from his job, in what his lawyer says was retribution… for telling the truth. https://t.co/mIzfwkZDyA — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) February 7, 2020

Lt. Col. Vindman’s purge from the NSC is more than effort to silence those around Trump. By coming forward with what he saw, Vindman was a whistleblower. And today’s move is aimed at all would-be whistleblowers throughout the administration, making clear there’ll be retaliation. https://t.co/yF0GcqEHcb — Ned Price (@nedprice) February 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT