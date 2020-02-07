Quantcast
'Stunning level of brazen corruption': Trump roasted for treatment of Purple Heart recipient Alexander Vindman

Not too long after President Trump hinted he’d be booted from his post at the White House for daring to testify in the House impeachment inquiry, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was reportedly escorted from the White House on Friday.

Vindman was on the receiving end of a huge wave of right-wing vitriol in the wake of his testimony in November — vitriol that also came from the White House and Fox News.

The move was met with disdain from many of Trump’s critics on Twitter, who felt it was nothing more than political retribution carried out by Trump:

