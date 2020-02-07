Macron says ‘Europeans cannot remain spectators’ in new arms race
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday that European nations “cannot remain spectators” in the face of a potential nuclear arms race and urged them to push an “international arms control agenda.”
“Europeans must realise collectively that in the absence of a legal framework, they could rapidly face a new race for conventional weapons, even nuclear weapons, on their own soil,” Macron told military officers in a speech laying out France’s post-Brexit nuclear strategy.
France is now the only nuclear-armed power in the EU borders at a time when long-standing accords on limiting the growth of nuclear arsenals appear increasingly at risk.
“The vital interests of France now have a European dimension,” Macron said.
He said France had already reduced the number of its warheads to under 300, providing “the legitimacy to demand concrete moves from other nuclear powers toward global disarmament that is gradual, credible and can be verified.”
The United States has suggested it will not extend New START, an arms reduction treaty signed in 2010, when it expires in 2021, and both Washington and Moscow have abandoned the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
Macron warned of “the possibility of a pure and unrestrained military and nuclear competition, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the end of the 1960s.”
“It’s essential that New START be extended beyond 2021,” he added.
– ‘Autonomous action’ –
Macron’s speech comes as a diplomatic freeze between the EU and Russia since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine has rekindled fears of fresh conflict along Europe’s eastern flank.
France has broken with some EU nations by reaching out to restore dialogue with President Vladimir Putin, who controls the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.
“There can be no defence and security project for European citizens without a political vision that seeks to progressively restore trust with Russia,” Macron said.
For now, Europe’s long-term security was reliant on a strong alliance with the US, the president said, but “our security also depends, inevitably, on a greater capacity for autonomous action by Europeans,” who must step up their military spending.
“Why are they not ready to make defence a budget priority and make the necessary sacrifices, even as the risks are growing?” Macron asked.
European nations should insist on being signatories of any new deal to limit the development of new intermediate-range weapons.
“Let us be clear: if negotiations and a more comprehensive treaty are possible… Europeans must be stakeholders and signatories, because it’s our territory” that is most at risk, said Macron.
He also invited European partners to engage in a “strategic dialogue” on the deterrent role of France’s nuclear capacity as the country embarks on a costly modernisation of its arsenal.
“Our independence in terms of decision-making is fully compatible with an unshakeable solidarity with our European partners,” Macron said.
He did not specify whether Britain, Europe’s other nuclear power, should be part of this cooperation now that is has quit the European Union.
But he noted that “since 1995, France and the United Kingdom have stated clearly there is no situation in which a threat to one’s vital interests would not also be a threat to the other’s.”
“Brexit doesn’t change this at all.”
© 2020 AFP
MSNBC’s Morning Joe rains hell on right-wing Christians for choosing Trump’s ‘blasphemy’ over Christ’s teachings
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shamed conservative Christians for standing by while President Donald Trump mocks the teachings of Jesus Christ.
The "Morning Joe" host called out evangelical leaders and Republican lawmakers who clapped and laughed as the president attacked his enemies and made a mockery of their religious values during the National Prayer Breakfast.
"You know, evangelicals, anybody that's grown up in a church, evangelical church, Catholic church, Christian church, understands the blasphemy there -- they really do," Scarborough said. "You had Donald Trump, first of all, saying, 'I don't agree with you, Arthur (Brooks). Well, it wasn't Arthur he was disagreeing with, it was the words of Jesus Christ he was disagreeing with."
2020 Election
Mick Mulvaney’s head is on the ‘chopping block’ now that Trump has been unleashed by GOP: CNN
According to a report from CNN, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's days as gatekeeper to Donald Trump are swiftly coming to an end now that the president has been acquited in his impeachment trial by the Republican-majority Senate.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Poppy Harlow on Friday morning, CNN contributor Kristen Holmes said the president didn't want to create any waves while his impeachment ordeal was ongoing, but now he is ready to clean house -- and that includes Mulvaney who caused the president no end of grief after a disastrous White House briefing months ago.
2020 Election
‘We’re in the heads-on-pikes phase’: Ex White House official warns unrepentant Trump is about to wage war on his enemies
In a pairing of tweets on Thursday night, former White House ethics czar Walter Schaub claimed the American public is about to see the worst of Donald Trump now that the Republican Party gave him a pass in a Senate impeachment trial.
According to Shaub, Trump will be spending every possible moment going after those he perceives as his enemies saying "We're in the heads-on-pikes phase of burgeoning authoritarianism."
He continued, "- Trump is going after witnesses for testifying to Congress- Trump and his allies are going after Romney- Senators, with help from Trump's Treasury Dept., are going after Trump's political rival and his son."