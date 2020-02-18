Quantcast
Connect with us

Maddow reports on ‘doomsday scenario’ that impacted America like a ‘domestic nuclear bomb’

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday reported on the “rule of law emergency” as Attorney General Bill Barr uses the Department of Justice as a “weapon” to benefit Donald Trump.

Maddow reported on all of the key investigations being run by the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which is known as the Sovereign District of New York for its independence from DOJ headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are investigating the Trump inaugural committee, SDNY is investigating the Trumps’ family business, SDNY is investigating criminal behavior of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani,” Maddow noted. “SDNY put Michael Cohen in prison for hush money paid by the president’s campaign before the 2016 election.”

Maddow worried about the independence of SDNY after Barr transferred all decision making on cases involving Ukraine to the Eastern District of New York.

She explained why this is the “worst-case” or “doomsday scenario” for one of the worst things a president can do.

Maddow explained how, “the awesome power of federal criminal prosecution and federal criminal investigation” could be used “as essentially a domestic nuclear bomb from an ill-intentioned president.”

Watch Part 1:

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Part 2:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America’s millionaires just stopped paying into Social Security for the rest of 2020

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, not even two full months into 2020, millionaires will stop paying into Social Security for the year due to the program's payroll tax cap.

The cap limits annual wages subject to the Social Security payroll tax to the first $137,700. Sarah Rawlins, program associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), wrote Tuesday that the cap means "someone who makes $1,000,000 per year stops paying into the program on February 19, 2020."

"That makes a millionaire's effective tax rate well below the 6.2% of income that most Americans pay," Rawlins noted. "Instead, it is less than 1% of a millionaire's income. The Social Security tax is only levied on wages, excluding income from other sources like capital gains, meaning those with wages over the cap likely have an effective tax rate even lower than this estimate."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DOJ puts out bizarre late-night statement: AG Bill Barr ‘has no plans to resign’

Published

49 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The Department of Justice put out a statement Tuesday evening denying that Attorney General Bill Barr would be resigning from office.

Kerri Kupec, the director of communications and public affairs at DOJ, issued the statement at 10:28 p.m. in Washington, DC.

"Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign," Kupec announced.

The denial came after a Washington Post report that Barr was considering quitting if Trump continues to tweet about active investigations.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘She’s your damn senator’: Emerson College blasted for leaving Elizabeth Warren out of 2020 poll

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Emerson College was blasted for leaving their own senator out of head-to-head matchups in their latest nationwide poll.

The poll showed four candidates with double-digit support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) measured at 29%, former Vice President Joe Biden was at 22%, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at 14% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in at 12%.

But the poll did not even test Warren in head-to-head matchups with Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image