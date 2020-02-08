Marco Rubio destroyed for his ‘silly talk’ by Watergate figure John Dean

Former White House counsel John Dean blasted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during a CNN interview on Saturday.

Anchor Ana Cabrera read a recent tweet by Rubio, who was defending President Donald Trump’s “Friday Night Massacre.”

Col. Vindman wasn’t “fired” he’s still an Army officer. He was assigned to NSC to serve the President who has a right to have people he trusts on his staff Sondland was a politically appointee. No point in having a political appointee who no longer has the Presidents confidence — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2020

“John, what’s your reaction to that?” Cabrera asked.

“Well, you know, that certainly doesn’t apply to Vindman’s brother, who did not testify and who is guilty by association — by blood,” Dean said with a chuckle.

“So, you know, that’s the kind of silly talk that a guy like Rubio will use to justify this kind of action,” he explained.

“He knows as well as anybody that it’s revenge, that he was a vital person on the national security council, that they’re in the process of hollowing out the National Security Council, they’re removing maybe 50, 60, 70 people who they have slight suspicions might be leakers and might not be Trump supporters,” Dean continued. “So they don’t care what’s going to happen.”

“And they’re gutting one of the vital processes that assists a president,” he warned. “If Trump is out in November, the next president is going to have great difficulty with the damage he’s doing at both the State Department and the National Security Council.”

