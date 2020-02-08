Quantcast
Marco Rubio destroyed for his ‘silly talk’ by Watergate figure John Dean

Published

39 mins ago

on

Former White House counsel John Dean blasted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during a CNN interview on Saturday.

Anchor Ana Cabrera read a recent tweet by Rubio, who was defending President Donald Trump’s “Friday Night Massacre.”

“John, what’s your reaction to that?” Cabrera asked.

“Well, you know, that certainly doesn’t apply to Vindman’s brother, who did not testify and who is guilty by association — by blood,” Dean said with a chuckle.

“So, you know, that’s the kind of silly talk that a guy like Rubio will use to justify this kind of action,” he explained.

“He knows as well as anybody that it’s revenge, that he was a vital person on the national security council, that they’re in the process of hollowing out the National Security Council, they’re removing maybe 50, 60, 70 people who they have slight suspicions might be leakers and might not be Trump supporters,” Dean continued. “So they don’t care what’s going to happen.”

“And they’re gutting one of the vital processes that assists a president,” he warned. “If Trump is out in November, the next president is going to have great difficulty with the damage he’s doing at both the State Department and the National Security Council.”

Watch:

Democrats say iPad tool for the Nevada Caucuses is ‘not an app’ as panic grows about a repeat of the Iowa disaster

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

Two weeks before the 2020 Nevada caucuses, there is widespread fear that the Nevada Democratic Party could be plagued by the same factors that resulted in the bungled Iowa Caucuses.

"The week of chaos that followed the Iowa caucuses has prompted growing concern about problems in the next state to use that presidential nominating process, Nevada," Washington Post reported Saturday evening.

Trump ridiculed for claiming his SOTU speech received ‘great’ reviews: ‘You bombed bigly’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged on Saturday night about the reception his State of the Union address received.

"Thank you to everyone for all of the great reviews I have gotten on my State of the Union Speech," Trump said. "It was an immense honor for me to have presented it to you and the citizens of our very strong and wonderful Country!"

The commander-in-chief was quickly mocked for his bragging, here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/eugenegu/status/1226326750939844615

It’s was great if you’re a drunk toddler

