Marco Rubio hilariously mocked for claiming Democrats will have socialized ‘reefer’ for all

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to make a joke about the Democratic debate, but it didn’t go over well. Rubio, who was frequently mocked as “little Marco” by the president in 2016, took to Twitter claiming under a Democratic president there would be government-controlled healthcare, internet and other things. It’s a tired claim Republicans have been making since President Franklin Roosevelt created the “New Deal,” Social Security and Medicare.

But it was the “reefer” that really sent the internet into hysterics. Rubio isn’t exactly known for being the hip, young senator who supports ending the drug war.

You can see the hilarious response the internet delivered to Rubio below:

