Marco Rubio hilariously mocked for claiming Democrats will have socialized ‘reefer’ for all

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to make a joke about the Democratic debate, but it didn’t go over well. Rubio, who was frequently mocked as “little Marco” by the president in 2016, took to Twitter claiming under a Democratic president there would be government-controlled healthcare, internet and other things. It’s a tired claim Republicans have been making since President Franklin Roosevelt created the “New Deal,” Social Security and Medicare.

To recap tonight’s Democratic debate. If they are elected you will get govt controlled internet, energy, schools and health care. And as a bonus, reefer for everyone! — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 26, 2020

But it was the “reefer” that really sent the internet into hysterics. Rubio isn’t exactly known for being the hip, young senator who supports ending the drug war.

You can see the hilarious response the internet delivered to Rubio below:

And Rubio’s that guy who says reefer in an unironic way, because DOPERS use it. — Both Kinds of Music (@BothKinds_Music) February 26, 2020

little Marco Rubio said reefer like it’s 1925 🤣🤣🤣 Threatening us with a good time. https://t.co/hPa5TSzLSe — Sāvion For Congress (@thesavionwright) February 26, 2020

Marco Rubio says if Dems win everyone gets reefer and that’s as good of a reason as any to vote blue. — Lt. Lolly Libtard, Space Force One (@CampHarris714) February 26, 2020

I don't want reefer that's been bogarted by Rubio. That shit's gonna be stale and moist. — James (@0xb04t) February 26, 2020

If anyone needs a daily reefer it's Little Marco Rubio, Ted my-father-never-killed-JFK Cruz, and Hamberder Trump who sounded in India like he'd already smoked a week's worth. @gailborges @Brasilmagic @CharmsMisfit @NancyCarol56 @life_of_nads @Conac02 — Martin Dillon (@LeRapt) February 26, 2020

Lil Squish Rubio has strong views on “reefer”, as he called it this morning. Lawless criminals in the White House? Not worth talking about. The “reefer”? Moral panic. pic.twitter.com/ART72p9Tr8 — Jayce (@jasonrhd) February 26, 2020

Reefer? As in "Reefer Madness". Poor choice of words. Funny you dismiss 66% of those that want cannabis reform. It's refreshing a politican admits ignorance, @marcorubio aka, Reefer Rubio. https://t.co/bLVFvj1qN0 — Scott Lewis (@MarijuanaNC) February 26, 2020

I…fail to see the problem here. Other than Rubio calling it "reefer". I read another tweet saying that he's younger than every member of Wu-Tang Clan and he's still calling weed "reefer". — Mike Trozzo 👓 (@MikeTrozzo) February 26, 2020

Rubio: "Those Democratic candidates are going to give you reefer"

Young voters: "Reefer"? Oh he means "weed"! Oh nooo please don't give use free weed! That would be terrible(?). — visoredavenger (@visoredavenger) February 26, 2020

Reefer? Did rubio hijack a DeLorean and go back to the 50's? — Nick (@NickBoston1776) February 26, 2020

Rubio. You ignorant dolt.

Reefer madness isn’t a thing. But alcoholism is. Drinking alcohol kills people every day in lots of ways while THC does not, ever. You want to regulate the wrong things. Internet, energy, healthcare, schools, need the coordination of elected officials. — A. Lazarus 🌊M🍑 (@custardpi314159) February 26, 2020

Me: Are you a cop? Rubio: Naw man, just coolio with my reefer, hallucinating with the dudes. Like, man… — Golgafrinchan Ark Fleet Ship B (@SlappyCD) February 26, 2020

Energy is already regulated, as are public schools. Rubio may want to look up "Federal Employees Health Benefit Program". IIRC his benefits were better when they were run by Gov instead of in the DC Exchange thru ACA. Otherwise, looks good, but I'll pass on the "reefer" myself. https://t.co/wyyslTp6fy — Provider of Red Sauce & Plant care (@armahillo) February 26, 2020

Imagine calling it reefer lmao Rubio is really sad https://t.co/cduhO9Hywf — Voltaire Slapadelic (@Slapadelic) February 26, 2020

